Modernizing The Machine: USPTO Tests AI Search And Streamlined Claim Review

Another day and another change at the USPTO. On October 8, the USPTO announced an Artificial Intelligence Pilot Program for pre-examination searches. Last week, on October 24, the USPTO followed with the Streamlined Claim Set Pilot Program aimed at accelerating examination through simplified claim structures. Together, these initiatives reflect Director John Squires' drive to modernize the patent system and explore fresh approaches to make examination faster, more consistent, and more transparent.

The Automated Search Pilot Program represents one of the USPTO's first large-scale efforts to integrate artificial intelligence directly into the pre-examination phase. Under this program, applicants can receive an AI-generated search report before an examiner begins reviewing the application. To participate, practitioners must file an original, noncontinuing utility application under 35 U.S.C. 111(a) between October 20, 2025, and April 20, 2026, and submit Form PTO/SB/470 with the petition fee under 37 CFR 1.17(f) on the same day as filing. Once accepted, the USPTO's internal AI tool will conduct a search using the application's claims, specification, and classification information. The results will be issued in an Automated Search Results Notice (ASRN) that lists up to ten references ranked by relevance.

The ASRN provides applicants with an early view of potential prior art concerns before the first Office action. Practitioners can use this information to adjust claim scope, file a preliminary amendment, request deferral of examination, or even choose to abandon the case and recover certain fees. The USPTO plans to accept about 1,600 applications in total, with roughly 200 per Technology Center, to gather meaningful data on how AI-assisted pre-examination searches affect pendency and examination quality.

Federal Register Notice – Automated Search Pilot Program

The Streamlined Claim Set Pilot Program takes a procedural approach to improving efficiency. This program is designed for applicants who can present their invention in a compact, well-structured set of claims. To qualify, the application must be an original, noncontinuing utility application filed before October 27, 2025, containing no more than one independent claim and no more than ten total claims, with no multiple dependent claims. Participation requires filing Form PTO/SB/472 with the petition fee under 37 CFR 1.17(h) before the first Office action and certifying that each inventor has been named on no more than three other applications under the same program. Accepted cases are advanced out of turn and examined on an expedited basis for the first Office action, after which the application returns to normal status.

Federal Register Notice – Streamlined Claim Set Pilot Program

Director Squires has signaled that he intends to make bold, data-supported changes to improve the efficiency and predictability of the patent system. The Automated Search Pilot gives practitioners early insight into how the USPTO's search tools might identify relevant prior art, allowing for more informed drafting and prosecution strategies. Additionally, the Automated Search Pilot may improve examination quality by helping examiners start from a stronger baseline. The Streamlined Claim Set Pilot offers applicants a way to trade breadth for speed, which could be especially useful for start-ups or early-stage companies seeking faster clarity on patentability to support investment or product development.

If these pilots succeed, they may lead to new permanent procedures where examination tracks vary based on claim complexity or where AI tools assist both examiners and applicants from the outset. For now, these pilots are an early preview of where the USPTO is headed: leaner, smarter, and more data-driven. It seems every week brings a new chapter in Director Squires' modernization playbook. Stay tuned, because at this pace, next week's "big change" might already be in the works.

