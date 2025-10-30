Charley Brown, Lynn Oberlander Lead Ballard Spahr Attorneys In Authoring Treatise On AI And IP

Artificial Intelligence & Intellectual Property — a Practising Law Institute (PLI) treatise authored and edited by Ballard Spahr attorneys—provides "insights that can guide future legal reasoning, policymaking, and practical decision-making" at the intersection of AI and the various branches of IP.

The lead co-editors of Artificial Intelligence & Intellectual Property are Charley F. Brown — leader of Ballard Spahr's Patents Group and Artificial Intelligence Team — and Lynn Oberlander — of counsel in the firm's industry-leading Media and Entertainment Law Group and former longtime general counsel of The New Yorker. Each also wrote content for the treatise, in collaboration with Ballard Spahr colleagues.

The book is available from PLI.

Other Ballard Spahr lawyers who contributed chapters to the publication include members of the firm's nationally recognized Intellectual Property Department: Department Chair Lynn E. Rzonca, IP Litigation Group Leader Richard W. Miller, IP Partner Noah S. Robbins, and IP Associates Catherine I. Seibel Sinitsa, Jonathan P. Hummel, and Gabrielle F. Pludo.

Other contributing authors include Ballard Spahr Litigation Department Chair Jason A. Leckerman; Privacy and Data Security Group Leader Gregory Szewczyk and Associate Mudasar Pham-Khan; Media and Entertainment Law PartnersThomas B. Sullivan and Maxwell S. Mishkin and Associate Saumya K. Vaishampayan; and Commercial Litigation and Dispute Resolution Group Of Counsel Casey G. Watkins.

"Artificial Intelligence & Intellectual Property provides an authoritative, yet accessible, resource for those navigating these uncharted legal waters," stated PLI. The Institute is a leading provider of continuing legal education and professional development materials and programs for lawyers and other legal professionals.

The new treatise addresses copyrights, patents, trade secrets, trademarks, data rights, right of publicity, AI liability issues, and ethical considerations. Each chapter can stand alone for a focused dive into a specific area. Taken together, the chapters form a cohesive examination of the ethical, legal, and practical dilemmas that come with AI.

In addition to leading the firm's Patents and AI practices, Charley Brown co-leads Ballard Spahr's Technology Industry Team. Charley practices at the intersection of IP and emerging technologies, with emphasis on AI, software, and data-driven innovation—serving as a trusted adviser to clients navigating today's evolving innovation landscape.

Lynn Oberlander provides counsel to companies that employ content generators and creative professionals. She regularly advises on prepublication and copyright issues and has deep experience in the corporate and contractual issues that arise in the media industry. Lynn's broad experience across platforms includes nearly 25 years in-house at The New Yorker and other media companies.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.