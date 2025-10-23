The AI Workplace: Legal Considerations For Deploying AI Notetakers (Podcast)

In this episode of The AI Workplace podcast series, Sam Sedaei (associate, Chicago) is joined by Simone Francis (Office Managing Shareholder, St. Thomas; shareholder, New York) to unpack what AI notetakers are and the legal risks they raise at work, including all‑party consent, privacy and notice obligations, privilege and trade secrets, NLRA considerations, transcript access/retention, and litigation holds. The speakers also discuss vendor due diligence, limits on training data, security controls, and how to craft clear, balanced policies tailored to different use cases and audiences.

