Unlocking Cures For Pediatric Cancer With Artificial Intelligence (Trump EO Tracker)

This order directs the MAHA Commission, in coordination with the Secretary of HHS, the Assistant to the President for Science and Technology (APST), and the Special Advisor for AI and Crypto to develop innovative ways to utilize advanced technologies such as AI to unlock improved diagnoses, treatments, cures, and prevention strategies for pediatric cancer. The initial focus will be to identify opportunities to accelerate the progress of AI-driven solutions at the Childhood Cancer Data Initiative (CCDI) and fund research projects at National Cancer Institute-Designated Cancer Centers that utilize and incorporate AI in their research and analysis.



The order calls for increased investment and engagement in pediatric cancer care and research from both the public and private sector. The order requires that the Secretary of HHS and the ASPT ensure that AI innovation is integrated into current work on interoperability.

Additional Documentation

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.