15 September 2025

The Impact Exchange: The Equation For Being Valuable In An AI World (Podcast)

In this episode of The Impact Exchange, Tracey Abbott, Private Equity Operating Partner and Keynote Speaker, chats with John Frehse about the importance of intuition, risk-taking, and the role of AI in the modern role.

With a wealth of experience from roles in private equity, board advisory, and as coach to CEO's, Tracey shares her perspective on staying curious and how experience, both from successes and failures, help grow your intuition and drive success.

