Primates And Processors: Authorship Of Non-Human Authors From Monkey Selfies To Generative AI

Many of us remember the case of Naruto, a crested macaque who, perhaps accidentally, took a selfie using a camera placed in the field by a wildlife photographer. If we were interested in copyright law, this case naturally raised the question of whether Naruto could hold a copyright to the photo that he took. And many of us were already thinkiing of the implications for other non-human authors, such as machines, even though machine authors were more the domain of speculative fiction at the time.

Click here to continue reading.

Originally published by Intellectual Property & Technology Law Journal.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.