Navigating AI In Business, Biotech, And Beyond

Artificial intelligence isn't just a buzzword anymore – it's a driving force reshaping industries across the globe. From biotechnology to banking, AI is accelerating innovation and creating both opportunities and challenges.

In a recent podcast appearance, TALG's founder and CEO, Ismail Amin, shared his insights on how AI is impacting mid-sized businesses, regulated industries, and the legal profession:

AI Adoption Among Mid-Sized and Small Businesses

One of the clearest trends we are observing is the growing interest in AI among mid-sized businesses. These are companies that may have anywhere from 25 to 100 employees – the types of firms that have traditionally relied on personal networks, conventional marketing, and human-driven processes to grow and compete. For these companies, AI offers a compelling opportunity to streamline operations, automate routine tasks, and sharpen their competitive edge. Many of these firms see AI as a way to bridge the gap between themselves and larger corporations with more resources.

However, interest in AI is by no means limited to mid-sized companies. Even smaller businesses are actively exploring how AI can help them achieve more with less, whether through automating customer service, enhancing marketing campaigns, or supporting administrative workflows.

Common AI Tools in Use Today

At TALG, we work with clients from a wide range of industries, and we have seen a varied approach to AI adoption. Some organizations are already deeply engaged with AI tools like ChatGPT, Claude, and Microsoft Copilot. These tools are being used to assist with drafting documents, conducting research, managing administrative tasks, and even generating customer communications. In some cases, we have seen clients prepare legal correspondence with the help of AI.

Yet, this is where caution becomes essential. As we advise our clients, AI is an incredibly powerful tool, but it is not a substitute for human expertise, especially in fields where precision, judgment, and context are critical. The risks of unreviewed AI-generated work are real, ranging from inaccuracies and misinterpretations to potential legal liability. While AI can increase efficiency, human oversight remains indispensable.

The Urgent Need for AI Policies

One of the most concerning gaps we see in the current business landscape is the lack of clear, enforceable policies regarding AI use. Too many companies, even those operating in sensitive or regulated fields, have yet to establish formal guidelines for AI within their organizations. Without these policies, businesses are vulnerable to significant risks, from data privacy violations to regulatory penalties and reputational damage.

Every company, regardless of size or industry, needs a clear AI policy. Such policies should address which platforms are approved for use, how employees may use AI tools, and, critically, what types of data can and cannot be shared with AI platforms. Confidential information, client data, and trade secrets should never be input into public AI tools without strict safeguards. Moreover, companies must ensure they remain in full compliance with privacy regulations, including those specific to their industries.

AI's Growing Role in Biotech and Manufacturing

In biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturing, AI's impact is particularly profound. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has already issued guidance on the use of AI and machine learning in drug manufacturing processes, particularly as they relate to Current Good Manufacturing Practices. Increasingly, AI is being deployed for monitoring production lines, detecting defects, and sorting products to ensure quality control. This shift not only improves efficiency but also reduces human error in highly sensitive production environments. AI is not eliminating jobs in these settings; rather, it is allowing human workers to focus on areas where creativity, judgment, and specialized skills are required.

Transparency and Compliance: A Non-Negotiable Priority

For companies in heavily regulated industries – including biotech, healthcare, and financial services – transparency around the use of AI is essential. At TALG, we consistently advise our clients to disclose their use of AI technologies clearly in their regulatory filings and public communications. Such disclosures are not only a regulatory necessity but also a best practice that builds trust with customers, investors, and oversight bodies. Companies that embrace transparency position themselves as responsible and forward-thinking, while those that obscure or omit their use of AI may face significant reputational risks in the future.

A Strategic, Responsible Approach to AI

Ultimately, the conversation around AI is not about whether to adopt these technologies, but rather how to do so thoughtfully, responsibly, and strategically. The businesses that succeed in the AI-driven future will be those that approach it with clear policies, a commitment to oversight, and a deep understanding of both its potential and its limitations.

We are dedicated to helping businesses navigate this evolving landscape. Whether it's advising on regulatory compliance, crafting AI usage policies, or evaluating the legal risks of emerging technologies, we are committed to ensuring our clients can harness the power of AI with confidence and care.

To hear more, listen to Ismail's IR Global: Expertise Unlocked podcast episode – From Boardroom to Biotech: AI's Expanding Reach.

