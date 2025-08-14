Crypto Regulation & Tokenized Securities With Superstate's Alex Zozos (Video)

How are leading U.S. crypto investment firms responding to and preparing for the Genius and CLARITY Acts?

Dechert is a global law firm that advises asset managers, financial institutions and corporations on issues critical to managing their business and their capital – from high-stakes litigation to complex transactions and regulatory matters. We answer questions that seem unsolvable, develop deal structures that are new to the market and protect clients' rights in extreme situations. Our nearly 1,000 lawyers across 19 offices globally focus on the financial services, private equity, private credit, real estate, life sciences and technology sectors.

How are leading U.S. crypto investment firms responding to and preparing for the Genius and CLARITY Acts? In the debut episode of Dechert's Leading on Crypto series, Dechert partner Neel Maitra and Superstate general counsel Alex Zozos explore the impact of these landmark pieces of crypto legislation, the regulatory evolution around blockchain and tokenized securities, the innovations reshaping financial markets and future prospects for the sector.

self

*Note: This episode was recorded prior to SEC Chairman Paul Atkins' July 31 announcement of the "Project Crypto" initiative.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.