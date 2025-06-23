ARTICLE
23 June 2025

Leveraging Technology To Create A Next Generation Academic Medical Center In Austin (Video)

John Coyle and Donna Houlne

How can a leading health system leverage technology to become a next-generation academic medical center — delivering world-renowned care, training the future of medicine, and strengthening its community? In A&M's latest What's Your Moonshot? episode, we sit down with Claus T. Jensen, CTO of University of Texas Medical Center & Dell Medical School who is turning that ambitious vision into reality in Austin.

Originally published 18 June 2025

John Coyle
Donna Houlne
