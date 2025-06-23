The AI Thirst Trap

For more than 80 years, Nossaman LLP has delivered the highest quality legal expertise and policy advice to our clients nationwide. We focus on distinct areas of law and policy, as well as in specific industries, ranging from transportation, healthcare and energy to real estate development, water and government.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to transform the water industry. The need for massive amounts of water to cool AI data systems could exacerbate already strained water resources in the U.S. and worldwide. To avoid being forced to choose between shutting down operations or overtaxing community water supplies, technology companies must look for ways to reduce water use. New AI offerings promise to revolutionize the provision of water service by helping water utilities operate more efficiently, but to realize these benefits AI must face the issue of water sourcing head on.

For more information on the impact of AI on the water industry, see my full article in Nossaman's California Water Views – 2025 Outlook.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.