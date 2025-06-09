Littler Lounge: AI On The Job – The Newest Member Of Your Workforce (Podcast)

In this episode of Littler Lounge, hosts Claire Deason and Nicole LeFave sit down with Littler attorneys Niloy Ray and Alice Wang to unpack the buzz – and the reality – around artificial intelligence in the workplace. From the algorithms behind popular playlists to the cutting-edge tools reshaping hiring and employee monitoring, the conversation explores how AI is already changing the game.

The group dives into the evolving regulatory landscape, comparing how the U.S. and EU are approaching AI oversight, and what that means for employers aiming to stay compliant while keeping pace with innovation. It's a candid, insightful discussion about the promise, the pitfalls, and the practicalities of integrating AI into workplace strategies.

