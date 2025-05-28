Restoring Gold Standard Science (Trump EO Tracker)

Orders the Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP Director) to issue guidance for agencies on implementation of "Gold Standard Science" in the conduct and management of their respective scientific activities

No later than 30 days after the date of this order, agency heads and employees shall adhere to the following rules governing the use, interpretation, and communication of scientific data, unless otherwise provided by law:

Employees shall not engage in scientific misconduct nor knowingly rely on information resulting from scientific misconduct.

Except as prohibited by law, and consistent with relevant policies that protect national security or sensitive personal or confidential business information, agency heads shall in a timely manner and, to the extent practicable and within the agency's authority.

The policies and rules set forth in this order apply to all employees involved in the generation, use, interpretation, or communication of scientific information, regardless of job classification, and to all agency decision-making, except where precluded by law.

Each agency head shall establish internal processes to evaluate alleged violations of the requirements of this order and other applicable agency policies governing the generation, use, interpretation, and communication of scientific information.

Additional Documentation

