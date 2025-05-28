ARTICLE
28 May 2025

Restoring Gold Standard Science (Trump EO Tracker)

AG
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Contributor

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP logo
Akin is a law firm focused on providing extraordinary client service, a rewarding environment for our diverse workforce and exceptional legal representation irrespective of ability to pay. The deep transactional, litigation, regulatory and policy experience we bring to client engagements helps us craft innovative, effective solutions and strategies.
Explore Firm Details
Orders the Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP Director) to issue guidance for agencies on implementation of "Gold Standard Science"...
United States Technology
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Orders the Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP Director) to issue guidance for agencies on implementation of "Gold Standard Science" in the conduct and management of their respective scientific activities

No later than 30 days after the date of this order, agency heads and employees shall adhere to the following rules governing the use, interpretation, and communication of scientific data, unless otherwise provided by law:

  • Employees shall not engage in scientific misconduct nor knowingly rely on information resulting from scientific misconduct.
  • Except as prohibited by law, and consistent with relevant policies that protect national security or sensitive personal or confidential business information, agency heads shall in a timely manner and, to the extent practicable and within the agency's authority.

The policies and rules set forth in this order apply to all employees involved in the generation, use, interpretation, or communication of scientific information, regardless of job classification, and to all agency decision-making, except where precluded by law.

Each agency head shall establish internal processes to evaluate alleged violations of the requirements of this order and other applicable agency policies governing the generation, use, interpretation, and communication of scientific information.

Additional Documentation

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More