22 May 2025

Reuters Recently Published Sara Jodka's Article, "Plastic, Fantastic ... And Potentially Litigious: AI Barbie Goes From Dollhouse To Courtroom."

Sara H. Jodka
Reuters recently published Sara Jodka's article, "Plastic, fantastic ... and potentially litigious: AI Barbie goes from dollhouse to courtroom," which highlights the importance of understanding how AI tools function, the data they utilize, and the necessary disclosures involved in managing the AI Barbie trend. "This level of transparency and compliance is not just a recommendation but is required in many instances," Sara says. To read more, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Sara H. Jodka
