30 April 2025

Transforming Care Strategies - Integration Of AI In Healthcare

I was pleased to take part in the "Transforming Care – Strategies for Integration of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare" discussion, hosted by the New England Healthcare Executive Network at Foley Hoag on April 1. The presentation covered the paradigm shift witnessed by the healthcare industry following the emergence of AI technologies, and the resulting revolution to patient care.

The implications to traditional privacy and data security issues were a key part of the discussion, specifically:

  • Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA): HIPAA sets standards for the protection of sensitive patient health information, known as protected health information (PHI). Any AI applications or systems used in healthcare must comply with HIPAA regulations to ensure the privacy and security of patient data.
  • FTC on non-HIPAA health information and separately regulating AI
  • State laws on non-HIPAA health information and separately regulating AI
  • General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR): In regions covered by GDPR, such as the European Union, strict regulations govern the collection, processing, and storage of personal data, including health data. AI applications in healthcare must comply with GDPR requirements to protect patient privacy and obtain appropriate consent for data usage.

My PowerPoint presentation can be viewed here.

To view Foley Hoag's Security, Privacy and The Law Blog please click here

Originally published 01 April 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

