Texas AI Bill Aims To Balance Ethics & Innovation

HB 149 seeks to regulate the ethical use of now ubiquitous artificial intelligence while promoting (rather than inhibiting) innovation in the sector. If passed by the Texas Senate, HB 149 would take a comprehensive approach to regulating AI capabilities for citizens and lay out procedures to guide Texas agencies on the proper use of AI in the state government. The bill would also create the Artificial Intelligence Council within the Texas Department of Information Resources. Chairman Capriglione (R-Southlake) is leading the charge on HB 149 and stated that it has been a "delicate balancing act in making sure that we continue to have innovation in technology, artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies. At the same time, there are significant potential risks to using artificial intelligence. What this bill does is it puts those together."

The bill requires websites to tell users if they are using AI, prevents AI from being used to create unlawful or deep fake videos and prohibits AI usage to limit political expression.