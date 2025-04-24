ARTICLE
24 April 2025

Privacy And Security In AI Note-Taking And Recording Tools, Part I: Risks And Considerations (Podcast)

OD
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

Contributor

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart logo
Ogletree Deakins is a labor and employment law firm representing management in all types of employment-related legal matters. Ogletree Deakins has more than 850 attorneys located in 53 offices across the United States and in Europe, Canada, and Mexico. The firm represents a range of clients, from small businesses to Fortune 50 companies.
Explore Firm Details
In the first part of this two-part series, Ben Perry (shareholder, Nashville) and Lauren Watson (associate, Raleigh) discuss the use of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered note-taking and recording tools...
United States Technology
Benjamin W. Perry and Suzanne M. Watson
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

1614840a.jpg

In the first part of this two-part series, Ben Perry (shareholder, Nashville) and Lauren Watson (associate, Raleigh) discuss the use of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered note-taking and recording tools in the workplace. Lauren and Ben (who is co-chair of the firm's Cybersecurity and Privacy Practice Group) explore the benefits of these tools, such as automated transcription and meeting summaries, while also addressing the legal risks and compliance issues, including wiretapping laws, consent requirements, and the potential for data breaches, emphasizing the importance of robust internal policies. The conversation also touches on the need for proper employee training and the implications of using AI tools in compliance with state-specific regulations.

Transcript

Transcript Pending

To view the original article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Benjamin W. Perry
Benjamin W. Perry
Photo of Suzanne M. Watson
Suzanne M. Watson
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More