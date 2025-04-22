Technology From The Top: AI, Data And The Future Of Business With Today's CIOs – AI And Energy (Podcast)

Partner Janine Anthony Bowen sits down one-on-one with current Chief Information Officers in the new series, "Technology from the Top: AI, Data and the Future of Business with Today's CIOs" to discuss how they are adjusting to the everchanging technological landscape in their respective industries. Today's episode will feature an in-depth conversation with Janine on the impact artificial intelligence has on energy consumption.
