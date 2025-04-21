ARTICLE
21 April 2025

Creating An Artificial Intelligence Strategy (Video)

TS
Taft Stettinius & Hollister

Contributor

Taft Stettinius & Hollister logo
Established in 1885, Taft is a nationally recognized law firm serving individuals and businesses worldwide, in both mature and emerging industries.
Explore Firm Details
Adopting technology for the sake of adopting technology rarely makes sense. This is true for Artificial Intelligence.
United States Technology
Marcus S. Harris
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Adopting technology for the sake of adopting technology rarely makes sense. This is true for Artificial Intelligence.

  • AI is the shiny new object right now.
  • ERP software vendors are rushing to incorporate AI functionality into their products.

To utilize AI, you must have a well-thought-out strategy for selecting, implementing, and using AI.

  • You need to ensure you have a business case for AI.
  • You must ensure you understand the risks and how to mitigate those risks.

If you don't understand your business processes and how to utilize artificial intelligence functionality, you can't have a strategy for using AI.

  • This makes it challenging to understand your risks and how to mitigate them.

I discuss these issues in this clip from my latest video.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Marcus S. Harris
Marcus S. Harris
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More