Creating An Artificial Intelligence Strategy (Video)

Adopting technology for the sake of adopting technology rarely makes sense. This is true for Artificial Intelligence.
- AI is the shiny new object right now.
- ERP software vendors are rushing to incorporate AI functionality into their products.
To utilize AI, you must have a well-thought-out strategy for selecting, implementing, and using AI.
- You need to ensure you have a business case for AI.
- You must ensure you understand the risks and how to mitigate those risks.
If you don't understand your business processes and how to utilize artificial intelligence functionality, you can't have a strategy for using AI.
- This makes it challenging to understand your risks and how to mitigate them.
