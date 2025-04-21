Creating An Artificial Intelligence Strategy (Video)

Adopting technology for the sake of adopting technology rarely makes sense. This is true for Artificial Intelligence.

AI is the shiny new object right now.

ERP software vendors are rushing to incorporate AI functionality into their products.

To utilize AI, you must have a well-thought-out strategy for selecting, implementing, and using AI.

You need to ensure you have a business case for AI.

You must ensure you understand the risks and how to mitigate those risks.

If you don't understand your business processes and how to utilize artificial intelligence functionality, you can't have a strategy for using AI.

This makes it challenging to understand your risks and how to mitigate them.

I discuss these issues in this clip from my latest video.

