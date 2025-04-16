Reinvigorating America's Beautiful Clean Coal Industry And Amending Executive Order 14241 (Trump EO Tracker)

Declares coal essential to U.S. economic and national security, designates it as a critical mineral for energy purposes, and directs agencies to remove regulatory barriers, prioritize coal leasing on federal lands, and promote coal use and exports. It also calls for evaluating coal's eligibility as a critical material for steel production, supports coal-powered AI data centers, and accelerates development of coal technologies.

