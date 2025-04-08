AI Reporter - April 2025

There were several notable developments in March in the AI copyright lawsuits previously reported here. Google, OpenAI, and Anthropic scored partial dismissals in their respective cases. These results show that the relationship between AI technology and copyright law remains complex.

The FTC opted to continue its antitrust investigation against Microsoft, focusing on the tech giant's AI investments. FTC is concerned that Microsoft's profits in other areas give it an unfair advantage over smaller AI firms. There was better news elsewhere for Microsoft, however, as the U.K.'s Competition Market Authority opted not to open an investigation into Microsoft's relationship with OpenAI. These regulatory actions highlight the differing AI regulatory priorities and strategies of the two countries. The U.S. is maintaining a stance of strict oversight to ensure market fairness, while the U.K. is emphasizing regulatory flexibility to promote economic growth and innovation.

AI was also a hot topic for lawmakers in several states. California introduced legislation focused on limiting the technology's use in the workplace. New York introduced a bill to prevent the use of AI to develop weapons of mass destruction. Connecticut introduced a bill criminalizing the dissemination of AI-created intimate images. These legislative efforts reflect a broader trend of addressing the ethical, legal and social implications of AI technology to ensure it is used responsibly and ethically.

Salesforce launches AI agents to handle various healthcare tasks

The AI toolset, Agentforce for Health, is designed to streamline administrative tasks in healthcare, such as checking eligibility, scheduling appointments, and verifying insurance benefits.

The tools assist healthcare organizations in managing at-risk groups and monitoring infection spread. Agentforce also supports drug and device R&D with real-time study data and intelligent trial support, among other tasks related to patient access, public health and clinical research.

Source: Fierce Healthcare

Yale AI task force to focus on ethics, access

Yale University is prioritizing AI as both an academic and financial focus. Provost Scott Strobel established the Yale Task Force on Artificial Intelligence to increase access to AI computing power and to explore AI ethics. The university committed $150 million over five years to AI investments and is engaging with companies like Google and Microsoft to discuss the field's direction, which includes enhancing its GPU capacity for faculty and students.

Source: Yale Daily News

Palantir, TWG Global partner on AI integration initiative

The two companies' collaboration seeks to shift isolated AI solutions towards a more comprehensive and enterprise-wide integration across sectors, enhancing banking, investment management, and insurance operations. The initiative, led by Palantir's CEO Alex Karp and TWG leaders, seeks to transform AI utilization by embedding and extending full-scale AI solution throughout core functions of financial institutions and insurance firms.

Source: Future Banking

Wall Street concerned over ability to keep up with AI-assisted cybercrime

While GenAI is praised for enhancing productivity and efficiency in banking, it also may enable cybercriminals to exploit data more effectively. Accenture's survey of 600 bank cybersecurity executives reveals that 80% believe GenAI is empowering hackers faster than banks can respond, posing a significant threat to cybersecurity.

Source: Business Insider (sub. req.)

NVIDIAGE HealthCare partner on AI powered autonomous diagnostic imaging

As the healthcare industry has become one of the most important applications of AI due to the high demand for services, this partnership seeks to enhance the capabilities of medical devices. The medical device simulation platform includes pretrained models and physics-based simulations to accelerate the development of autonomous X-ray and ultrasound technologies. The collaboration aims to automate complex workflows in medical imaging, such as patient placement and image scanning, to extend access to healthcare globally.

Source: NVIDIA

OpenAI's Sora still showing sexist, racist, ableist biases

A WIRED investigation of hundreds of AI generated videos reveals that, despite OpenAI's efforts to reduce bias through research on training data and user prompts, the model still generates biased content. OpenAI acknowledges these issues in their "system card" but warns against overcorrections.

Source: Wired

