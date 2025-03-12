Ivy League Lawsuit Centers On Alleged Impermissible Use Of AI In Academia

In what may be the first lawsuit of its kind, a student has sued Yale University alleging that he has been falsely accused of using artificial intelligence on a final exam. The complaint, filed in February, could have far-reaching implications for both the use of AI by students and issues related to academic honesty

Our founders aspired to create a different kind of law firm when they launched Crowell & Moring in 1979. From those bold beginnings, our mission has been to provide our clients with the best services of any law firm in the world through a spirit of trust, respect, cooperation, collaboration, and a commitment to giving back to the communities around us.

In what may be the first lawsuit of its kind, a student has sued Yale University alleging that he has been falsely accused of using artificial intelligence on a final exam. The complaint, filed in February, could have far-reaching implications for both the use of AI by students and issues related to academic honesty.

Plaintiff Alleges that University Used Biased AI to Trap and Suspend Him

John Doe, the pseudonymous plaintiff, was a student in Yale's Executive Master of Business Administration ("EMBA") program. He was accused of violating the Yale School of Management's Honor Code by improperly using AI on a final exam. According to the complaint, Yale flagged his exam using the "GPTZero AI detection program."Doe v. Yale University, et al., 3:25-cv-00159-SFR (D. Conn.). Following university disciplinary proceedings that led to his suspension, Doe sued Yale University, its Board of Trustees, and individual defendants involved in the disciplinary process.

The complaint details Doe's allegations that he was pressured to confess to cheating, faced irregularities in his disciplinary proceedings and appeals, and was ultimately suspended and given a failing grade without proper notice or opportunity to defend himself. Doe argues that these actions were discriminatory, particularly against him as a non-native English speaker, and retaliatory after he complained about the discrimination.

Plaintiff Alleges that Use of Biased AI is Discriminatory, Unfair, and Illegal

The complaint brings several claims, including breach of contract, breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, discrimination and retaliation under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and both intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress. While the claims are likely familiar to anyone who follows litigation around claims of academic dishonesty, this case may be worth watching for the implications around AI. As AI use becomes more common, colleges and universities will need to determine their policies around its use by students. They will also need to determine how best to monitor its use and detect instances of AI use that are academically dishonest. The current detection methods are imperfect, and both AI and the means of detecting AI use may have language or other biases.

A 2025 report published by the non-profit organization Educause found that more and more members of the higher education community are "view[ing] AI as a strategic priority." The same report states that AI is particularly being used in the areas of academic integrity, coursework, assessment practices, and curriculum design.

With this increased use and focus on AI, Higher Education institutions will have to continually evaluate potential legal risks related to AI use as well as methods to detect and deter AI use in academic settings, as this lawsuit illustrates. The complaint against Yale raises serious allegations of discrimination tied to Yale's alleged use of GPTZero to detect AI misuse. Doe alleges that the AI program is unreliable and contains implicit bias. This aspect of the case underscores the need for institutions to carefully consider the implications of their use of AI tools on student populations. Institutions should seek to review and revise policies, trainings, and compliance monitoring guidelines to mitigate risks associated with AI usage.

Crowell's Higher Education attorneys are ready to advise and assist educational institutions in reviewing their use of AI. At the same time, Crowell AI attorneys are at the forefront of representing clients in AI-related disputes and are equipped to represent clients in suits like this one where AI technology plays a central role.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.