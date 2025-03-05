Foley Black History Month Program: Human-Centered Tech With Camille Stewart Gloster

In celebration of Black History Month, Foley hosted a firmwide virtual program on February 20 featuring strategist, attorney, and executive Camille Stewart Gloster. Named to Business Insider's list of top people in AI, Gloster's crosscutting perspective on complex technology, cyber, and national security, and foreign policy issues has positioned her as a trailblazer in her field.

Houston of counsel Ronald Green facilitated a wide-ranging conversation with Gloster that explored her early interest in technology and ensuing career trajectory as a renowned builder of global cybersecurity, privacy, emerging technology, and election security programs for large companies and government agencies.

Gloster began the conversation with an overview of the current state of generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI) from tools like Chat GPT that automate processes and streamline how we access data to AI agents that can perform more complex tasks. She addressed Gen AI's transformative potential in the workplace, advocating for its use as a tool to automate routine tasks, but stressing the necessity of human expertise.

"The possibilities are limitless," Gloster said, "but there are going to be some tough legal issues and intellectual questions." She has spent her entire career tackling just these types of issues and questions, serving as Google's Global Head of Product Security Strategy, the first Deputy National Cyber Director for Technology & Ecosystem for the White House, and senior policy advisor for Cyber, Infrastructure & Resilience at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

One of the things we learned with advent of the internet and social media is that when underrepresented countries, businesses, or people are not at the table, we miss opportunities for innovation and leave ourselves open to a threat landscape we don't understand, Gloster told attendees. "We have the opportunity with Gen AI to make sure more of the stakeholders in the digital ecosystem are involved in shaping the future of this technology."

The importance of human-centered tech is a central thesis of Gloster's academic and policy work, and she co-founded the #ShareTheMicInCyber movement and the #NextGenNatSec initiative to support investment in a highly skilled and diverse workforce. She defines the digital ecosystem as having three parts: the technology, the people that operate/use (and abuse) it, and the processes and policies that govern its use.

"As a security practitioner, it is incumbent upon me to understand the people part — the cultural context and the biases inherent in how humans operate — and the best proxy for that is to have a diverse workforce."

As we conclude our 2025 celebration of Black History Month, Gloster's advocacy for global collaboration and inclusive innovation underscores the critical role diversity plays in shaping the future of technology and cybersecurity and serves as a call to action for a more connected and ethical digital future. Follow the link to learn more about Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion at the firm.