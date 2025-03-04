Senate Passes AI Deepfake Bill, As Congress Considers AI Legislation — AI: The Washington Report

On February 12, the Senate unanimously passed the TAKE IT DOWN Act, which would criminalize the publication of non-consensual intimate imagery. The bill is now in the House, where it has bipartisan support and is expected to pass.

The TAKE IT DOWN Act is one of the 13 bills that have been introduced so far in the 119th Congress. The 13 bills, six of which are bipartisan, touch on several facets of the AI ecosystem, including bans on certain AI harms, restrictions on AI imports and exports to China, and the promotion of AI in government.

While only the TAKE IT DOWN Act has advanced in Congress, all 13 AI bills provide a first glimpse of the types of AI legislation the new Congress may consider. Rather than creating substantive and sweeping regulations applicable to AI – as bipartisan working groups in the House and Senate called for last Congress – the bills introduced so far target specific AI-related harms and largely leave AI in the private sector alone.

While only the TAKE IT DOWN Act has advanced in Congress, all 13 AI bills provide a first glimpse of the types of AI legislation the new Congress may consider. None propose a comprehensive regulatory approach to AI. Rather than creating substantive and sweeping regulations applicable to AI– as bipartisan working groups in the House and Senate called for last Congress – the newly introduced bills target specific AI-related harms and largely leave AI in the private sector alone. Below we summarize the key provisions of the 13 AI bills:

Not all of the bills are expected to have hearings or votes in committees and more AI bills are expected to be introduced. Rep. Jay Obernolte (R-CA), who co-chaired the House AI task force last Congress and now chairs a key science subcommittee, has already pledged to reintroduce the CREATE ACT, which would codify the National AI Research Resource. The DEFIANCE Act, which would allow deepfake victims to sue and which was passed by the Senate last Congress, is also expected to be reintroduced.

As leadership in the House and Senate have yet to lay out an AI agenda or policy roadmap, as they did last Congress, GOP lawmakers are likely to wait on the release of the Trump administration's AI action plan in mid-July before they stake out a clearly defined approach to AI. During the February 25 confirmation hearing of Michael Kratsios, who the president tapped to lead the Office of Science and Technology Policy, Kratsios discussed utilizing AI in various federal agencies, which has been the goal of numerous proposed AI bills. As Congress pursues various priorities, including tax reform, a new budget, and confirmation hearings, lawmakers are likely to look to Kratsios and others in the Trump administration to finalize an approach to AI before they act on further AI legislation.

