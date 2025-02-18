The 2025 Artificial Intelligence Action Summit: The U.S. Stands (Almost) Alone

At the recent Artificial Intelligence Action Summit in Paris, France, on February 10-11, 2025, U.S. Vice President JD Vance emphasized America's commitment to AI leadership and to avoiding excessive regulation of AI.

The Summit was the third time government leaders, tech executives, AI researchers, and civil society groups from around the world have gathered in that forum to discuss AI policies and technological development. It was arguably the most contentious.

Vice President Vance, at the Summit's closing ceremony, said that "excessive regulation of the AI sector could kill a transformative industry just as it's taking off." He continued, "The United States of America is the leader in AI, and our administration plans to keep it that way." Vice President Vance's statement echoes the latest developments in the United States where the Trump Administration is pushing for hefty investments into AI infrastructure.

The view of the United States diverged markedly from those of other countries regarding the necessity and appropriate extent of AI regulations. Many European leaders articulated a "need for rules" and protection of labor rights. In a Declaration signed by 60 countries — every country that participated in the Summit other than the United States and the UK — the signatories agreed to use AI "to accelerate progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and to protect human rights, fundamental freedoms and the environment and to promote social justice."

The Trump Administration's Stance on AI Regulation

Since taking office, President Trump has signaled that AI will be a focus in the second Trump Administration. On January 21, 2025, President Trump announced a project called Stargate, in which OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle will invest up to $500 billion to build AI infrastructure, including data centers, in the United States. Two days later, President Trump signed an executive order rescinding former President Biden's 2023 executive order on AI and directing the government to develop an AI action plan. President Biden's AI executive order required the private sector to follow "rigorous standards" to ensure the safety of AI systems.

Vice President Vance's comments at the Summit reinforced President Trump's position. "With the President's recent executive order on AI, we're developing an AI action plan that avoids an overly precautionary regulatory regime," the Vice President said. The United States' approach to AI, according to the Vice President, will be (1) less regulation and more autonomy to the private sector for development, and (2) domestic production of key components, including the chips necessary to operate the AI ecosystem. "We'll make every effort to encourage pro-growth AI policies. To safeguard America's advantage, the Trump administration will ensure that the most powerful AI systems are built in the United States with American-designed and manufactured chips," Vance added, referring to semiconductors needed for AI.

Stricter Regulatory Environment in Europe

While promoting an open regulatory framework in the United States, Vice President Vance expressed concern about the stringent regulatory climate in Europe, especially for United States tech companies. "The Trump administration is troubled by reports that some foreign governments are considering tightening the screws on U.S. tech companies with international footprints," Vance said, criticizing the European Union's Digital Services Act and General Data Protection Regulation ("GDPR") as "onerous."

The Digital Services Act was adopted in 2022 and regulates online intermediaries and platforms such as social media and marketplaces. The GDPR is Europe's information privacy law, implemented in 2018. It regulates the use and collection of personal data of individuals in Europe.

There is some recognition among European leaders that current regulation may go too far. Speaking the day before Vice President Vance, French President Emmanuel Macron, acknowledged that it is necessary to simplify regulations for Europe to take leadership in AI. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, also expressed a similar view that it is necessary for Europe to "cut red tape." However, speaking in response to the speech by Vice President Vance on Tuesday, President Macron reversed course somewhat, arguing that there is a "need for rules" and "international governance" for AI.

The United States and the United Kingdom Oppose the Summit Declaration

At the end of the Summit, the United States, along with the United Kingdom, refused to sign the AI Declaration, which pledged "open," "inclusive," and "ethical" development of AI technology. In so doing, the UK representative expressed concerns regarding a lack of clarity on global governance and national security issues. Vice President Vance bluntly stated that "the AI future is not going to be won by hand-wringing about safety."

