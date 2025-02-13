How To Stay Ahead In Business: Tech Tips And Tricks For 2025

In today's fast-paced world, the intersection and success in blending technology and business strategy isn't just a nice-to-have—it can make all the difference. While companies across industries are grappling with rapid change, there are a few tried-and-true ways to leverage technology for better business outcomes and to provide excellent services to your clients. Dean Seiveno, Fennemore's Chief Enterprise Officer, shares actionable insights—whether you're a solo entrepreneur working with clients and remote teams or leading a large organization.

Here are some top tech and strategy tips for staying ahead in 2025:

1. Embrace Remote Work—Thoughtfully

While many organizations are returning to in-person environments, Fennemore has embraced remote work as a core component of our operations. But success hinges on more than just offering flexibility. To make remote platforms thrive:

Create structure: Remote work doesn't mean abandoning routine, corporate identity, or culture. Establish clear expectations for performance, communication, deadlines, and team check-ins. Mentor and empower your mid-level managers to ensure they are aligned to ensure consistency across the organization. A little structure goes a long way in maintaining both efficiency and morale.

Prioritize secure communication: Invest in, provide training for, and promote tools that foster seamless collaboration while protecting sensitive information. Platforms like Microsoft Teams and Slack can support those communication efforts between workers in other offices or who work remotely, but it is equally important to ensure the appropriate security and information governance settings are in place as well.

Our Fennemore Forward initiative integrates the flexibility of remote work with robust technology and training resources designed to keep teams connected. With secure communication channels, collaborative tools, and a comprehensive suite of information management tools, we continue to redefine what remote work can look like for the legal industry.

2. Be Strategic About Growth

Growth is more than just scaling up—it's about being intentional and planning for where you want to be before you start. Whether you're exploring partnerships, acquisitions, or new revenue streams, think long-term:

Vet your growth and technology partners: Ensure they share your vision, culture, and work ethic. A good partnership isn't just about numbers but mutual respect, a commitment to excellence, and aligned goals.

Plan for integration: Growth can be messy without a plan that integrates the technology, training, and business goals established by the leadership team. From onboarding new offices, integrating new team members, successfully integrating the data, and merging technologies – having a detailed plan and roadmap to address these areas will be key to a smooth transition.

Fennemore's strategic growth and combinations exemplify this mindset. For instance, our recent combination with Lucent Law brought technology-driven efficiency and innovative service models into the fold. This partnership enhanced our capabilities and reinforced our commitment to delivering on technology-enhanced legal services more effectively. Intentional growth like this ensures that every step forward aligns with our core values and positions us for sustainable success.

3. Innovate Like a Start-Up

Innovation isn't just for tech companies. Regardless of your industry, fostering a start-up mindset can lead to breakthroughs:

Carve out time for brainstorming: Regularly schedule sessions for your team to think collaborate on projects and initiatives and allocate time at the end of projects to review project and team performance with a focus on continuous improvement. The best ideas often emerge from collaborative focused on pulling from the teams collective experience to solve problems.

Experiment with AI: Artificial intelligence is no longer just the future—it's the present. It is imperative that we experiment and seek out what is possible using AI and how that can be integrated into the technology and business strategy for the company. From automating repetitive tasks, transforming routine workflows, to generating predictive insights, AI can save time and improve outcomes. Tools like ChatGPT and other generative AI platforms are excellent starting points for integrating AI into your workflows.

At Fennemore Labs, our innovation hub, we're incubating ideas that push boundaries. Whether it's developing new legal service models or leveraging AI through initiatives like Project BlueWave AI, we're transforming how our firm operates and will deliver value to our clients in the future. By fostering a culture of curiosity and experimentation, we ensure our firm remains at the forefront of the industry.

Stay Curious

The pace of change isn't slowing down. To keep up, invest in professional development like on Coursera and LinkedIn Learning. Read up on trends in your industry and beyond. And above all, embrace technology. By blending thoughtful strategy with smart technology, you can navigate today's challenges and position yourself for long-term success.

The future of business lies at the intersection of strategy and technology. By staying curious, planning thoughtfully, and embracing innovation, you can position yourself—and your organization—to stay ahead in 2025 and beyond.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.