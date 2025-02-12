Trump Administration Seeks Input On AI Action Plan

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) is seeking input on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Plan being developed by the Administration, in a Request for Information (RFI) published on February 6. The AI Action Plan is required to be developed under President Trump's recent AI Executive Order (2025 AI EO). The RFI is an opportunity for stakeholders to weigh in on policy approaches to AI in the new Administration. This process is underway while the Administration is extensively reevaluating actions on AI taken by the previous Administration and considering what new approaches to undertake. The RFI was issued by the National Science Foundation on OSTP's behalf, and the comment period is open through March 15, 2025.

The Forthcoming Trump Administration AI Action Plan: The 2025 AI EO tasks certain Executive branch personnel with developing an "action plan" to implement the EO's new AI policy statement, which declares that U.S. policy will "sustain and enhance America's global AI dominance in order to promote human flourishing, economic competitiveness, and national security."

Opportunity for Stakeholder Input: The RFI seeks input from any interested party on the "highest priority policy actions" that should be included in the AI Action Plan. The RFI is broad in scope, and comments can address any relevant AI policy topic. The topics suggested by the RFI are wide-ranging and could impact nearly every facet of AI development and deployment, including:

Regulation and governance

Procurement

Export controls

Data privacy, security through the AI life cycle, and cybersecurity

National security and defense

Data centers, and energy consumption and efficiency

Hardware and chips

Model development, and application and use of AI

Innovation and competition

Intellectual property

While the RFI does not lay out specific questions, the RFI seeks "concrete AI policy actions" to address topics discussed by commenters. It adds "that with the right government policies, the United States can solidify its position as the leader in AI and secure a brighter future for all Americans."

***

Wiley's Artificial Intelligence Practice counsels clients on AI compliance, risk management, and regulatory and policy approaches, and we engage with key government stakeholders in this quickly moving area.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.