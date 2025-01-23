ARTICLE
23 January 2025

Biden's AI Infrastructure Executive Order Is Too Late

FL
Foley & Lardner

Contributor

Foley & Lardner logo
Foley & Lardner LLP looks beyond the law to focus on the constantly evolving demands facing our clients and their industries. With over 1,100 lawyers in 24 offices across the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia, Foley approaches client service by first understanding our clients’ priorities, objectives and challenges. We work hard to understand our clients’ issues and forge long-term relationships with them to help achieve successful outcomes and solve their legal issues through practical business advice and cutting-edge legal insight. Our clients view us as trusted business advisors because we understand that great legal service is only valuable if it is relevant, practical and beneficial to their businesses.
Explore Firm Details
On January 14, 2025, President Biden issued the Executive Order on Advancing United States Leadership in Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure (the "order"). The order establishes a comprehensive roadmap.
United States Technology
Morten A. Lund
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

On January 14, 2025, President Biden issued the Executive Order on Advancing United States Leadership in Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure (the "order"). The order establishes a comprehensive roadmap for federal support for the development of AI data centers, as well as the development of clean energy generation facilities to power those AI data centers. The order follows President Biden's prior executive order on AI of October 30, 2023.

The order sets forth a detailed timeline by which the Departments of Energy, Defense, and Interior (together with other federal departments and agencies), are to establish specific rules and procedures to implement the policy statements in the order.

The order is quite extensive and detailed–much more so than we normally expect from executive orders. There are carefully crafted definitions, specific deadlines, program requirements, and executive branch directives. A significant amount of work went into the preparation of the order. One could be forgiven for thinking that the order was originally intended as legislation.

This is likely all for naught, however. On January 20, Donald Trump will become president. There is every reason to expect that President Trump and his cabinet will promptly ignore the directives in the order, if not explicitly revoke it. Consequently, we do not expect the order to have any practical impact.

Responsible AI use has the potential to help solve urgent challenges while making our world more prosperous, productive, innovative, and secure. At the same time, irresponsible use could exacerbate societal harms such as fraud, discrimination, bias, and disinformation; displace and disempower workers; stifle competition; and pose risks to national security. Harnessing AI for good and realizing its myriad benefits requires mitigating its substantial risks.

View referenced article

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Morten A. Lund
Morten A. Lund
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More