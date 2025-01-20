ARTICLE
20 January 2025

Pioneers And Pathfinders: Eric Voogt (Podcast)

Seyfarth Shaw LLP

United States Technology
Today we welcome Eric Voogt, the founder and CEO of PROOF, a legal tech company that connects law firms with independent process servers nationwide. Eric started as an engineer for an aircraft manufacturer, but left this profession to attend law school and pursue a career in law. In addition to his work at PROOF, he has been a partner at a Denver law firm for more than two decades. Eric is skilled in technology development, as well as construction law, trials, appeals, commercial litigation, and environmental law. Last year, PROOF was named "Best Practice of Law App" by Clio at the annual Clio Cloud Conference.

Today, Eric tells us about his recommendation for young people planning to go to law school, why and how he created PROOF, the role of technology in addressing the A2J problem, and the legal technology developments that excite him.

