2025 Outlook: Expert Journal Of Commerce Commentary

Visibility and predictability in the supply chain are increasingly critical as we approach 2025, driven by rapid technological advances, evolving consumer expectations, and various industry disruptions. True visibility enables real-time monitoring of goods at every leg of the journey, leading to more accurate predictability. While we cannot predict every variable, we can leverage data to anticipate disruptions and develop proactive solutions.

Many companies rely on historical data for visibility and predictability, yet achieving real-time visibility and predictability across the supply chain remains challenging. Each organization captures data relevant to its needs, but is the data real-time, is it pertinent to others or, for that matter, is it even shared? This integration of technology in the supply chain has improved connectivity while also introducing complexity. As we increase visibility – leg to leg or partner to partner – the differentiator lies in interpreting true real-time data and making it meaningful and actionable for all stakeholders. It's no longer a simple connection, but a complex integration.

As technology progresses, visibility and predictability in logistics will continue to improve. However, regardless of the advances, our industry will always be a service-driven industry with human experience, connection, and commitment as key value propositions.

