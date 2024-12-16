Interview: Technology Enablement Expert Geetanjli Dhanjal Explores AI And Insights For Women In Tech

Riveron's digital transformation and enterprise solution expert, Geetanjli Dhanjal, shares with INDIAai her first encounter with artificial intelligence, along with opportunities for women within India's evolving AI ecosystem, and how Riveron is collaborating with CFOs to deliver cutting-edge technology for a more innovative and balanced digital future.

Read a snippet from the interview below, or check out the full coverage here

1. Can you tell us about your AI journey?

I first encountered AI as an intern at the Department of Electronics (now the Department of Technology) in the Government of India in New Delhi, 25 years ago, working on a project involving backpropagation using neural networks. My passion for AI has only grown with the emergence of GenAI onto the technology scene. Today, I actively explore innovative ways to use AI in business applications to bring efficiency to complex problems and work with clients across several industries. To keep up with the latest advancements in technology, I have been continuously upskilling myself—from business analytics and cloud systems to blockchain, crypto, and now AI. While being in the tech space makes this transition natural, my AI journey has been evolving exponentially.

2. What is your area of expertise in AI, and what made you choose it?

I was drawn to AI as it combines the technical challenges of implementation with the practical needs of businesses, especially the office of the CFO. AI's potential to transform financial operations makes it both exciting and impactful. My area of expertise is MLOps and Gen AI, and I'm thrilled to work on new AI-driven solutions with my team at Riveron, knowing the latest technology solutions will benefit our clients in India and across the globe.

3. How important do you think skilling and upskilling is, in a country like India?

As the world's technology hub, India needs digitally skilled professionals to compete in today's digital age. From an economic perspective, with a dynamic, educated, and a young workforce—coupled with rapid technological progress and India's position in the global economy—upskilling is crucial for growth.

4. Describe some challenges you have faced in reaching where you are now

Although we work closely with CFOs and CIOs to solve the unique and pressing business challenges, I don't limit my interests to a particular type of project. I enjoy exploring complex business challenges, finding solutions using diverse technologies, and brainstorming with my team. One of my biggest challenges has been finding roles that allow me to go beyond standard job descriptions and truly innovate.

