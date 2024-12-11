Building A Digital Infrastructure In Space

While this article is now two years old, the insights shared by Mark Boggett, Managing Director of Seraphim Capital, are more relevant than ever. Space technology is advancing at an unprecedented pace, and its impact on industries is set to be transformative.

Key takeaways from Mark's discussion:

1. New Digital Infrastructure: With thousands of satellites launching in the coming years, we are witnessing the creation of a new "digital infrastructure in the sky," unlocking opportunities in industries like climate, connectivity, defense, and autonomous mobility.

2. Revolutionizing Earth Economies: From space-based cell towers enabling global connectivity to radar satellites creating invaluable data for sectors like insurance and defense, space technology is addressing real-world challenges and creating new avenues for growth.

3. Lower Launch Costs: Companies like SpaceX have drastically reduced launch costs, making space more accessible than ever. This is enabling the rise of miniaturized satellites that are cheaper, faster, and just as powerful as their larger counterparts.

4. The Future: Space-Based Industries: As we look ahead, industries like space agriculture and solar energy from space are emerging as potential game-changers, offering sustainable solutions and a cleaner, more efficient future for our planet.



The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.