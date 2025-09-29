Spotlight On The 2025 AGA Chair's Initiative- Cyber Awareness (Podcast)

self

In late August, the Attorney General Alliance hosted its Chair's Initiative in Girdwood, Alaska, marking the final event under former Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor's leadership. The conference brought together attorneys general, cybersecurity experts, and industry leaders to discuss evolving digital threats and strategies for public-private collaboration. Key themes included strengthening national defenses through cross-sector partnerships, harmonizing fragmented privacy laws, and leveraging AI responsibly—both to address risks like deepfakes and to build safer, more transparent systems. For companies navigating cybersecurity and consumer protection challenges, the Initiative underscored the central role state AGs will continue to play in shaping digital policy.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Paul Singer, Abby Stempson, Beth Chun, and Andrea deLorimier.

