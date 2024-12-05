AI, Cybersecurity, And Digital Infrastructure—Emerging Risks And Strategies For 2025

Artificial intelligence (AI) adoption and the exponential growth of data centers are combining to create new opportunities for cybercriminals that corporations need to be aware of and to plan to combat. As discussed in the linked article, Experian's 12th annual Data Breach Industry Forecast predicts a surge in AI-related cyberattacks in 2025, with incidents ranging from phishing and ransomware to sophisticated insider fraud.

Key concerns include the rise of teen-led hacking groups, insider fraud exacerbated by corporate AI training, and the vulnerability of power-hungry data centers. These threats underscore the importance of robust cybersecurity measures. To address the evolving risks, companies should consider implementing zero-trust protocols, strengthening supply chain oversight, and adopting dynamic identification systems. An Experian executive warned about how fast the area is changing: "You should be thinking that what was good yesterday isn't good enough." As a result, companies need to emphasize for layered security strategies, and legal and procurement teams should also prioritize contract diligence with third-party vendors to mitigate supply chain vulnerabilities.

The message from the Forecast Report is clear: staying ahead of AI-driven threats – connected directly with digital infrastructure or otherwise – will require vigilance, innovation, and proactive risk management.

Artificial intelligence will drive a surge in cyberattacks of all stripes in 2025 www.law.com/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.