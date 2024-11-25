The "Skate" Toward AI Advancement And Regulation (Feat. Mary Smigielski & Josh Kantrow) (Podcast)

In the inaugural episode of The AI Arena—Skate to the Puck podcast, our co-hosts Sean and Daron welcome Mary Smigielski and Josh Kantrow, co-chairs of Lewis Brisbois' pioneering BIPA (Biometric Information Privacy Act) practice and hosts of The BIPA Radar podcast. Mary and Josh draw parallels between regulation around biometric information and artificial intelligence, and how businesses of all sizes should be focused on looking forward to make sure they stay ahead of the incoming regulation around AI.

Sean and Daron also discuss the intersection between AI and various aspects of the law, including public policy, labor & employment, intellectual property, and data privacy & cybersecurity. As AI continues to develop at a breathtaking rate, risk management is critical for businesses who want to start implementing this new technology into their operational, management, and human resources departments. This is a can't-miss episode for businesses, organizations and individuals who are asking questions about how AI will impact their day-to-day operations, and want to "skate" ahead of incoming legal and regulatory issues.

Originally Published 16 January 2024

