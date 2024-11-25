Back To Genesis: How AI Will Shape Our Future Using The Past (Feat. Nir Peled) (Podcast)

Founded in 1979 by seven lawyers from a premier Los Angeles firm, Lewis Brisbois has grown to include nearly 1,400 attorneys in 50 offices in 27 states, and dedicates itself to more than 40 legal practice areas for clients of all sizes in every major industry.

In Episode 3, our co-hosts Sean and Daron welcome Nir Peled, Senior Director of AI Products & Business Development at Intel Corporation, to The AI Arena. With extensive experience in delivering high-value products across industries using AI and machine learning, Nir offers our listeners expert insights into the origins of artificial intelligence, and how Large Language Models (LLMs) are revolutionizing human language processing, computer vision, and speech recognition. Sean and Daron delve into potential biases that AI can bring with it as it continues to evolve and learn, utilizing data from the Internet and prior literature, and how this can negatively impact HR hiring practices, public misinformation regarding news events, and misuse of the tool for financial gain. This is a can't-miss episode for those who are interested in implementing Generative AI tools at their workplace, and want to learn more about potential legal risks and liability involved with this rapidly evolving technology. Attorneys who are working with forward-facing clients trying to leverage AI in their business should make sure to tune in to hear Nir's thoughts on the implications of using AI in the legal domain, and pressing intellectual property concerns that it brings with it.

Originally Published 9 April 2024

