Pioneers And Pathfinders: Dr. Megan Ma (Podcast)

self

Our guest this week is a leading thinker on the application of generative AI in the legal profession. Dr. Megan Ma is the associate director of Stanford's Law, Science, and Technology Program, as well as the Stanford Center for Legal Informatics—better known as CodeX. She also teaches courses in computational law and insurance tech. Dr. Ma has a background in a variety of fields: She majored in political science and economics, has master's degrees in health law and economic law, and earned her PhD in law. Additionally, Dr. Ma is an advisor to the PearX for AI program, and serves as editor-in-chief for the Cambridge Forum on AI, Law, and Governance, as the managing editor of the MIT Computational Law Report, and as a research affiliate at Singapore Management University in their Centre for Computational Law.

We had a fascinating conversation about Dr. Ma's lifelong interest in linguistics, how "empathetic" large language models can be for users, how generative AI could change lawyer mentorship, and her thoughts on the future of technology in the profession.

Related Links

Dr. Megan Ma on LinkedIn

Dr. Megan Ma's Biography at the Stanford Law School Website

Upcoming Virtual Roundtable

Join us Thursday, November 7, for the next installment of the Pioneers and Pathfinders virtual roundtable series, "Understanding the Legal and Commercial Challenges of Disinformation and Deepfakes." Our panel will focus on the commercial and legal dangers that deepfakes present, as well as the potential safeguards.

To register for the webinar, click the link here. We hope to see you there

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.