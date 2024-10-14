OpenAI: Follow The Money

In a not-surprising move, it appears that OpenAI is changing its status from a research-oriented non-profit organization to a for-profit enterprise. Company executives say this will allow the company to continue to focus on its stated mission of using AI to "benefit humanity" while also building value that can be reinvested in the company itself. The company says it will operate as a "capped-profit" company that gives investors a return but then plows money back into the company itself. Several executives left the company at around the same time it announced the shift.

WHY IT MATTERS

Whatever the motives and goals of OpenAI's management, introducing outside money generally changes companies that accept it. Outside investors have their own needs and priorities, and it is difficult for any enterprise to tread its own path, entirely free of investor demands. With the massive global attention on AI right now, it is not surprising that OpenAI wants more money to be able to innovate and invest in research. But it is also not surprising that investors want part of the action. Whether and when those agendas come into conflict is anyone's guess.

OpenAI was founded in 2015 as a nonprofit AI research company with the goal of developing the technology in a way "that is most likely to benefit humanity as a whole, unconstrained by a need to generate financial return." It emphasized that as a nonprofit, it would seek to "build value for everyone rather than shareholders." The company began shifting away from its nonprofit foundations in 2019, when it announced plans to restructure as a "capped-profit company." Under the new structure, investors could receive a return up to 100 times their original investment, with the remaining profits going toward the nonprofit. OpenAI's nonprofit board would also control the company. thehill.com/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.