Steptoe's AI Legislative Tracker is a resource that monitors the progress of artificial intelligence-related bills across the United States at both the state and federal levels.

In more than 100 years of practice, Steptoe has earned an international reputation for vigorous representation of clients before governmental agencies, successful advocacy in litigation and arbitration, and creative and practical advice in structuring business transactions. Steptoe has more than 500 lawyers and professional staff across the US, Europe and Asia.

Steptoe's AI Legislative Tracker is a resource that monitors the progress of artificial intelligence-related bills across the United States at both the state and federal levels. The tracker includes the following:

Information on proposed and enacted legislation at both state and federal levels.

Summaries of each bill.

Direct links to full bill texts.

Likelihood of enactment.

Bill sponsors and current status.

The AI legislative tracker will be updated as new legislation emerges and existing bills progress. Check back regularly to stay informed about the ever-changing legal landscape of these proposals.

Click below to jump to each section

Federal Bills

House of Representatives

Senate

Both Chambers

State Bills:

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Utah

House of Representatives

Click here to view a table with more details on each bill

Issue Area: Intellectual Property/Watermarks/Deepfakes

Issue Area: Input Transparency

Issue Area: Health Care/Insurance

Issue Area: Right to Publicity

Issue Area: Finanical Services

Multi-Issue Legislation

Senate

Click here to view a table with more details on each bill

Issue Area: Financial Services

Issue Area: Health Care/Insurance

Issue Area: Intellectual Property/Watermarks/Deepfakes

Issue Area: Input Transparency

Issue Area: Right to Publicity

Multi-Issue Legislation

Both Chambers

Click here to view a table with more details on each bill

Issue Area: Financial Services

Issue Area: Health Care/Insurance

Issue Area: Intellectual Property/Watermarks/Deepfakes

Issue Area: Input Transparency

Multi-Issue Legislation

California

Click here to view a table with more details on each bill

Issue Area: Health Care/Insurance

Healthcare Coverage Utilization Review (SB-1120) | Passed Legislature – Awaiting Governor's Signature – Likely Enactment

Insurance Disclosures (SB-1229) | Died in Committee – Dead

Issue Area: Input Transparency

Issue Area: Intellectual Property/Watermarks/Deepfakes

Political Advertisements (AB-2355) | Passed Legislature – Awaiting Governor's Signature – Likely Enactment

Artificial Intelligence Watermarks (AB-3050) | Died in Assembly Committee – Dead

Issue Area: Right to Publicity

Issue Area: Multi-Issue Legislation

Safe and Secure Innovation for Frontier Artificial Intelligence Systems Act (SB-1047) | Passed Legislature – Awaiting Governor's Signature – Likely Veto

Colorado

Click here to view a table with more details on each bill

Multi-Issue Legislation

Connecticut

Click here to view a table with more details on each bill

Issue Area: Right to Publicity

Issue Area: Intellectual Property/Watermarks/Deepfakes

Issue Area: Input Transparency

Utah

Click here to view a table with more details on each bill

Issue Area: Intellectual Property/Watermarks/Deepfakes

Issue Area: Right to Publicity

Press Releases

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.