Steptoe's AI Legislative Tracker is a resource that monitors the progress of artificial intelligence-related bills across the United States at both the state and federal levels. The tracker includes the following:
- Information on proposed and enacted legislation at both state and federal levels.
- Summaries of each bill.
- Direct links to full bill texts.
- Likelihood of enactment.
- Bill sponsors and current status.
The AI legislative tracker will be updated as new legislation emerges and existing bills progress. Check back regularly to stay informed about the ever-changing legal landscape of these proposals.
Federal Bills
State Bills:
House of Representatives
Issue Area: Intellectual Property/Watermarks/Deepfakes
- Protect Working Musicians Act of 2023 (H.R. 5576) | Not Likely
- AI Disclosure Act of 2023 (H.R. 3831) | Possible Movement
- No AI FRAUD Act (H.R. 6943) | Possible Movement
Issue Area: Input Transparency
- AI Foundation Model Transparency Act of 2023 (H.R.6881) | Possible Movement
- Artificial Intelligence Accountability Act (H.R.3369) | Possible Movement
- National AI Commission Act (H.R. 4223) | Possible Movement
- Ensuring Safe and Ethical AI Development Through SAFE AI Research Grants (H.R. 6088) | Possible Movement
- To direct the Secretary of Defense to establish a working group to develop and coordinate an artificial intelligence initiative among the Five Eyes countries, and for other purposes. (H.R.6425) | Possible Movement
- Federal AI Governance and Transparency Act (H.R.7532) | Possible Movement
Issue Area: Health Care/Insurance
- Diversify Tech Act (H.R. 7314) | Possible Movement
- Healthcare Enhancement and Learning Through Harnessing Artificial Intelligence (HEALTH AI) Act (H.R. 7381) | Possible Movement
- Healthy Technology Act of 2023 (H.R.206) | Not Likely
- United States-Israel Health Technologies Cooperation Act (H.R.4076) | Possible Movement
- Healthcare Enhancement and Learning Through Harnessing Artificial Intelligence (HEALTH AI) Act (H.R.7381) | Possible Movement
Issue Area: Right to Publicity
- Preventing Deepfakes of Intimate Images Act (H.R. 3106) | Possible Movement
- Candidate Voice Fraud Prohibition Act (H.R. 4611) | Possible movement
- DEEPFAKES Accountability Act (H.R. 5586) | Possible movement
- Preventing Deep Fake Scams Act (H.R. 5808) | Possible movement
- QUIET Act (H.R. 7123) | Possible Movement
- R U REAL Act (H.R. 7120) | Possible Movement
- Protect Victims of Digital Exploitation and Manipulation Act of 2024 (H.R.7567) | Possible Movement
Issue Area: Finanical Services
- Fostering the Use of Technology to Uphold Regulatory Effectiveness in Supervision Act (H.R.7437) | Possible Movement
- No AI Audits Act (H.R.7694) | Not Likely
Multi-Issue Legislation
- Transparent Automated Governance Act (H.R.6886) | Possible Movement
- Do Not Disturb Act (H.R.7116) | Possible Movement
Senate
Issue Area: Financial Services
- Artificial Intelligence Advancement Act of 2023 (S. 3050) | Possible Movement
- FAIRR Act (S. 3554) | Possible Movement
- Lummis-Gillibrand Responsible Financial Innovation Act (S.2281) | Possible Movement
Issue Area: Health Care/Insurance
- Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness and Response Act (S.2333) | Possible Movement
- Strategy for Public Health Preparedness and Response to Artificial Intelligence Threats (S.2346) | Possible Movement
- Exploitative Workplace Surveillance and Technologies Task Force Act of 2023 (S.2440) | Possible Movement
Issue Area: Intellectual Property/Watermarks/Deepfakes
- A bill to waive immunity under section 230 of the Communications Act of 1934 for claims and charges related to generative artificial intelligence (S. 1993) | Possible Movement
- Advisory for AI-Generated Content Act (S.2765) | Possible Movement
- Artificial Intelligence Research, Innovation, and Accountability Act of 2023 (S.3312) | Possible Movement
Issue Area: Input Transparency
- Digital Consumer Protection Commission Act of 2023 (S. 2597) | Not Likely
- Preventing Algorithmic Collusion Act of 2024 (S. 3686) | Possible Movement
- Technology Workforce Framework Act of 2024 (S. 3792) | Possible Movement
- Promoting United States Leadership in Standards Act (S. 3849) | Possible Movement
- Artificial Intelligence Consumer Opt-In, Notification Standards, and Ethical Norms for Training (AI CONSENT) Act (S.3975) | Possible Movement
Issue Area: Right to Publicity
- ASSESS AI Act (S.1356) | Possible Movement
- Protect Elections from Deceptive AI Act (S. 2770) | Possible Movement
- DEFIANCE Act of 2024 (S.3696) | Possible Movement
Multi-Issue Legislation
- AI Transparency in Elections Act of 2024 (S.3875) | Possible Movement
Both Chambers
Issue Area: Financial Services
- Simplify, Don't Amplify the IRS Act (H.R.2556 / S.1101) | Possible movement
Issue Area: Health Care/Insurance
- Black Maternal Health Momnibus Act (H.R.3305 / S.1606) | Possible movement
- Tech to Save Moms Act (H.R.5066 / S.1699 | Possible movement
- Artificial Intelligence and Biosecurity Risk Assessment Act (H.R.4704 / S.2399) | Possible movement
Issue Area: Intellectual Property/Watermarks/Deepfakes
- REAL Political Advertisements Act (H.R. 3044/S. 1596) | Possible movement
- Artificial Intelligence and Biosecurity Risk Assessment Act (H.R. 4704/S.2399) | Possible movement
- AI Labeling Act of 2023 (H.R. 6466/S. 2691) | Possible movement
- Artificial Intelligence Environmental Impacts Act of 2024 (H.R. 7197/S. 3732) | Not Likely
Issue Area: Input Transparency
- Creating Resources for Every American To Experiment with (CREATE) Artificial Intelligence Act of 2023 (H.R.5077 / S.2714) | Possible Movement
Multi-Issue Legislation
- Algorithmic Accountability Act of 2023 (H.R. 5628/S. 2892) | Not Likely
- Algorithmic Justice and Online Transparency Act (H.R. 4624/S. 2325) | Not Likely
California
Issue Area: Health Care/Insurance
- Healthcare Coverage Utilization Review (SB-1120) | Passed Legislature – Awaiting Governor's Signature – Likely Enactment
- Insurance Disclosures (SB-1229) | Died in Committee – Dead
Issue Area: Input Transparency
- Artificial Intelligence Training Data Transparency (AB-2013) | Passed Legislature – Awaiting Governor's Signature – Likely Veto
- Automated Decision Tools (AB-2930) | Passed Assembly – Withdrawn in Senate – Dead
- Public Contracts (SB-892) | Passed Legislature – Awaiting Governor's Signature – Likely Enactment
- California Artificial Intelligence Research Hub (SB-893) | Passed Senate – Died in Assembly Committee – Dead
Issue Area: Intellectual Property/Watermarks/Deepfakes
- Political Advertisements (AB-2355) | Passed Legislature – Awaiting Governor's Signature – Likely Enactment
- Artificial Intelligence Watermarks (AB-3050) | Died in Assembly Committee – Dead
Issue Area: Right to Publicity
- Deceptive Media in Advertisements (AB-2839) | Passed Legislature – Awaiting Governor's Signature – Likely Enactment
- Child Pornography (SB-933) | Passed Senate – Died in Assembly Committee – Dead
- Safe and Secure Innovation for Frontier Artificial Intelligence Systems Act (SB-1047) | Passed Legislature – Awaiting Governor's Signature – Likely Veto
- Sexual Exploitation of Children (AB-1873) | Died in Assembly Committee – Dead
- Contracts Against Public Policy (AB-2602) | Passed Legislature – Awaiting Governor's Signature – Likely Enactment
Issue Area: Multi-Issue Legislation
- Safe and Secure Innovation for Frontier Artificial Intelligence Systems Act (SB-1047) | Passed Legislature – Awaiting Governor's Signature – Likely Veto
Colorado
Multi-Issue Legislation
- Candidate Election Deepfake Disclosures (HB24-1147) | Enacted
- Consumer Protections for Artificial Intelligence (SB24-205) | Enacted
Connecticut
Issue Area: Right to Publicity
- Unlawful Dissemination of Intimate Images that are Digitally Altered or Created Through the Use of AI (HB-5421) | Dead
Issue Area: Intellectual Property/Watermarks/Deepfakes
Issue Area: Input Transparency
Utah
Issue Area: Intellectual Property/Watermarks/Deepfakes
- Artificial Intelligence in Political Advertising (HB-329) | Dead
- Information Technology Act Amendments (SB-131) | Enacted
- Artificial Pornographic Images Amendments (HB-148) | Enacted
Issue Area: Right to Publicity
