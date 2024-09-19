Open Ears Episode 4 Is Out Now!

In this episode, U.S. Attorney-at-Law and U.S. Patent Attorney at aera Laura Gisler speaks with her colleague and Open Ears host Hanane Fathi Roswall about the interplay of the creative process, law, and tech innovation. Together, they explore how these models may help us navigate the newly emerging landscape of legal issues surrounding generative AI.

Listen here:

Apple Podcast

Spotify

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.