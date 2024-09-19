ARTICLE
19 September 2024

Open Ears Episode 4 Is Out Now!

United States Technology
Authors

In this episode, U.S. Attorney-at-Law and U.S. Patent Attorney at aera Laura Gisler speaks with her colleague and Open Ears host Hanane Fathi Roswall about the interplay of the creative process, law, and tech innovation. Together, they explore how these models may help us navigate the newly emerging landscape of legal issues surrounding generative AI.

Listen here:

Apple Podcast

Spotify

