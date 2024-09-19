AlixPartners Digital Disruption Survey 2024

Driving value from digital investments has never been more urgent, but the payoff remains elusive for many.

By a 4-to-1 margin, business leaders are more likely to say there is more opportunity in disruption than threat, but at the same time, less than a third say their companies are making the most of that opportunity.

In our second annual Digital Disruption Survey, we explore why this is so. Why is the opportunity bigger than the response? What are leading companies doing differently? How can companies become better at applying innovative new technologies (like AI)? How can they gain competitive advantage from core legacy systems? And how can they build better teamwork between and among business and technology executives?

Read our perspectives in this year's AlixPartners Digital Disruption Survey (you can also download the report here).

