Angela Doughty, CIPP/US, AIGP, is ready to help your law firm master AI at the Strategy Summit 2024, hosted by the North Carolina Advocates for Justice.

This two-day event, held on September 12-13 at the Durham Convention Center, is designed to give legal professionals the tools and knowledge they need to thrive in the digital age.



Angela's session on Friday, September 13, from 10:45 am to 11:30 am, will delve into "Building a Responsible AI Management Framework for Your Law Firm." Her presentation covers:

Strategies for Implementing AI: Learn how to seamlessly integrate AI into your practice.

Learn how to seamlessly integrate AI into your practice. Creating AI Policies: Develop guidelines to ensure ethical use of AI technologies.

Develop guidelines to ensure ethical use of AI technologies. Data Privacy Concerns: Address and mitigate data privacy issues.

Address and mitigate data privacy issues. Team Training: Equip your team with the knowledge they need to work effectively with AI.

Equip your team with the knowledge they need to work effectively with AI. Best Practices: Discover the best tools and practices for fostering a culture of innovation and continuous learning.

But that's not all! The Strategy Summit 2024 is packed with sessions designed to elevate your practice. Here are a few highlights:

The Importance of AI in the Future of Your Firm : Explore how AI can streamline case management, enhance marketing communications, and improve client experiences.

: Explore how AI can streamline case management, enhance marketing communications, and improve client experiences. Leveraging AI to Market Your Law Firm : Discover AI tools that can boost your digital marketing efforts and online presence.

: Discover AI tools that can boost your digital marketing efforts and online presence. Hiring & Effectively Managing Remote Staff : Learn how to navigate the challenges of remote staffing and make the most of international virtual assistants.

: Learn how to navigate the challenges of remote staffing and make the most of international virtual assistants. How to Implement What You've Learned to Get More Cases, More Profits & More Freedom: Prioritize and implement the insights gained from the summit using project management and strategic planning.

This summit isn't just about listening; it's about learning and implementing. With sessions approved for Continuing Legal Education (CLE) credits and Certified Legal Manager (CLM) credits, you'll gain valuable knowledge while also fulfilling your professional requirements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.