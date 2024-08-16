Autonomous Akin Update - July 2024

Our newsletter reflects the focus of Akin's cross-practice autonomous systems and advanced mobility team on developments in the regulatory, policy, trade, intellectual property, and cybersecurity and privacy spaces.

Akin is a law firm focused on providing extraordinary client service, a rewarding environment for our diverse workforce and exceptional legal representation irrespective of ability to pay. The deep transactional, litigation, regulatory and policy experience we bring to client engagements helps us craft innovative, effective solutions and strategies.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Our newsletter reflects the focus of Akin's cross-practice autonomous systems and advanced mobility team on developments in the regulatory, policy, trade, intellectual property, and cybersecurity and privacy spaces. Autonomous Akin brings you the latest news and developments so that you can keep a pulse on what is happening in government and industry that is impactful for your business. For our new readers, you can subscribe to future issues of this newsletter here. Thank you!

In this Issue

Akin Spotlight

Updates from Washington

Industry News

Akin Thought Leadership

Events

Akin Spotlight

Akin Launches AI Law & Regulation Tracker

Akin has launched its AI Law & Regulation Tracker, a platform focused on key trends affecting artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies to keep readers ahead of the curve. Akin's AI Tracker is led by an international, cross-practice AI industry team in the fields of policy, national security, intellectual property, data privacy, and health, with support across all firm practices.

Read the Article

Updates from Washington

On the Hill

Bipartisan House Bill Seeks to Reauthorize Federal Counter-Drone Authority – NextGov

“House lawmakers introduced legislation on Tuesday that would extend the federal government's ability to mitigate threats posed by unmanned aircraft systems, or UAS, while also attempting to safeguard the civil liberties of drone enthusiasts. The legislation, introduced by Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn. — chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee — would extend the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice's abilities to counter risks posed by errant drones, which are set to expire in September.”

Read the Article

In the Executive Branch

FCC Waives 5.9 GHz Rules to Allow for Smart Car Tech – Law360

“The Federal Communications Commission has voted to waive certain restrictive connectivity rules for cars, allowing automobile equipment manufacturers to make use of the 5.9 gigahertz band for Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything technology.”

Read the Article

U.S. Tightens Car Mileage Rules, Part of Strategy to Fight Climate Change – New York Times

“The Biden administration on Friday tightened vehicle fuel mileage standards, part of its strategy to transform the American auto market into one that is dominated by electric vehicles that do not emit the pollution that is heating the planet.”

Read the Article

FAA Makes Drone History in Dallas Area – FAA

“In a first for U.S. aviation, the FAA has authorized multiple operators to fly commercial drones without visual observers in the same airspace. The authorizations for Zipline International and Wing Aviation allow them to deliver packages while keeping their drones safely separated using Unmanned Aircraft System Traffic Management (UTM) technology. In this system, the industry manages the airspace with rigorous FAA safety oversight.”

Read the Press Release

The Supreme Court just Kneecapped Tech Regulation – Axios

“The Supreme Court's decision Friday limiting executive branch power also further hobbled U.S. government efforts to roll back Big Tech's power. Why it matters: Tech giants have long fueled efforts to pass new federal laws limiting the companies' influence. But now, and for a long time to come, advocates will need to find other ways to achieve that goal.”

Read the Article

Industry News

Unmanned Aircraft Systems

Amazon Drone Delivery Plans Move a Small Step Forward – Bloomberg

“Earlier this year, Amazon.com Inc. put its MK27-2 drone through its paces in simulated delivery operations at an airport in Pendleton, Oregon, that has been the main site for the 87-pound hexacopter's testing. For these trials held in early April, Amazon's drones had some company: Flying nearby at various points were small planes, helicopters and a hot air balloon, a fleet assembled to demonstrate how the drone's automated avoidance software reacted to congested airspace. Inspectors from the Federal Aviation Administration watched the tests . . . The FAA subsequently authorized Amazon to fly beyond observers' visual line of sight . . .”

Read the Article

Ground-Based Detect and Avoid Facilitates FAA BVLOS Waiver at Michigan Test Site – Drone Life

“Unmanned Vehicle Technologies, LLC (UVT) and uAvionix have announced that UVT has been granted a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) waiver to operate small unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS) Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) at their test site in Michigan. The waiver, identified as 107W-2024-01230 and issued under Part 107 regulations, allows UVT to conduct BVLOS operations without the need for Visual Observers (VOs).”

Read the Article

Skyfront Launches Water-Cooled Perimeter 8+ WC for Reliable Drone Operations in Extreme Heat – Commercial UAV News

“Skyfront, a drone developer focused on long-distance endurance applications in difficult operating environments, recently announced their new water-cooled Perimeter 8+ WC. Designed for desert conditions, the 8+ includes heat resistant avionics for increased flexibility and peace of mind.”

Read the Article

Hostess Takes to the Skies With Drone Delivery Marketing Campaign – Consumer Goods Technology

“The Hostess brand, manufactured by parent company J.M. Smucker, has launched a seasonal marketing campaign that is tapping autonomous drones to deliver “joy-filled” packages . . . Hostess is working alongside Drone Up for the initiative and will be delivering these packages in select cities in Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. Any other winning submissions will be delivered by mail.”

Read the Article

To view the full article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.