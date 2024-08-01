ARTICLE
1 August 2024

AI, Allocation Of Responsibilities And Liability (Podcast)

MB
Mayer Brown

Contributor

Mayer Brown logo
Mayer Brown is a distinctively global law firm, uniquely positioned to advise the world’s leading companies and financial institutions on their most complex deals and disputes. We have deep experience in high-stakes litigation and complex transactions across industry sectors, including our signature strength, the global financial services industry.
Explore
As the European Union sets the stage for groundbreaking AI regulation, our podcast offers a comprehensive exploration of this landmark legislation. Join us as we dissect the EU AI Act...
Worldwide Technology
Photo of Ana Elisa Hadnes Bruder
Photo of Oliver Yaros
Photo of Arsen Kourinian
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

As the European Union sets the stage for groundbreaking AI regulation, our podcast offers a comprehensive exploration of this landmark legislation. Join us as we dissect the EU AI Act, unpacking its key provisions and answering some of the questions global companies have been asking.

In this episode we are joined by Arsen Kourinian and we discuss the EU and UK's approach to AI, allocation and responsibilities and liability as well as the approach in the US.

Key Questions:

  • What are the obligations established for different parties under the EU AI Act? 1:13
  • How will the EU AI Act impact technology transactions around the use of AI? 8:39
  • What is the UK approach to the allocation of responsibility and liability between parties in the AI value chain? 10:29
  • Is there overlap with the Colorado AI law and impact on technology transactions? 16:53

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2024. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.

Authors
Photo of Ana Elisa Hadnes Bruder
Ana Elisa Hadnes Bruder
Photo of Oliver Yaros
Oliver Yaros
Photo of Arsen Kourinian
Arsen Kourinian
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More