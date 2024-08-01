AI, Allocation Of Responsibilities And Liability (Podcast)

self

As the European Union sets the stage for groundbreaking AI regulation, our podcast offers a comprehensive exploration of this landmark legislation. Join us as we dissect the EU AI Act, unpacking its key provisions and answering some of the questions global companies have been asking.

In this episode we are joined by Arsen Kourinian and we discuss the EU and UK's approach to AI, allocation and responsibilities and liability as well as the approach in the US.

Key Questions:

What are the obligations established for different parties under the EU AI Act? 1:13

How will the EU AI Act impact technology transactions around the use of AI? 8:39

What is the UK approach to the allocation of responsibility and liability between parties in the AI value chain? 10:29

Is there overlap with the Colorado AI law and impact on technology transactions? 16:53

