The Legal Eye On AI: Intellectual Property And Artificial Intelligence (Podcast)

As the European Union sets the stage for groundbreaking AI regulation, our podcast offers a comprehensive exploration of this landmark legislation. Join us as we dissect the EU AI Act, unpacking its key provisions and answering some of the questions global companies have been asking.

In this episode we are joined by Ulrich Worm, Mark Prinsley, Gabriela Kennedy, and Rich Assmus. We discuss some of the key topics relating to the intersection between AI and IP, such as the tension between copyright protection and training of AI models, and the different approaches in the EU, the UK, Asia and the US.

Stay tuned for future episodes, the next one featuring our colleagues from around the globe focusing on AI and allocation of responsibilities and liabilities.

Key Questions in this episode:

What are the key obligations relating to IP in the EU AI Act? 1:30 What is the UK approach to AI and IP? 7:16 What is the approach in Asia to the intersection between AI and IP? 13:11 What is the US approach to AI regulation relating to IP and what could happen in the future? 23:31

