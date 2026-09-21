Weekly Sanctions Update: September 14, 2026

US Developments

Treasury Ratchets Up Its Pressure on Iran in Operation Economic Outcast

Last week, the Department of the Treasury announced several significant measures targeting Iran as part of Operation Economic Outcast, which is the Trump Administration’s ongoing campaign to impose greater economic pressure on the Iranian government. We previously reported on Operation Economic Outcast in a recent blog post. The measures announced last week include the following:

These new measures reflect the Treasury Department’s efforts to impose economic pressure on Iran at a faster pace. Meanwhile, the broader conflict involving Iran, the United States, and their respective allies continued to escalate throughout the Middle East. On September 11, the Houthis, an Iranian-backed militia in Yemen, seized an island in the Red Sea, threatening the flow of oil through the Bab al-Mandeb Strait. Saudi Arabia also announced it had shut down an important oil pipeline after it was attacked by drones launched from Iraq.

Treasury Targets Chinese Online Marketplace Over Cybercrime

On September 9, OFAC sanctioned Xinbi Guarantee, a Chinese-language platform that allegedly operates a large illicit online marketplace used to support cyber scams, fraud, money laundering, and other criminal activity targeting Americans. OFAC also designated two Southeast Asia-based entities for providing applications that support Xinbi Guarantee’s operations.

OFAC alleges that Xinbi Guarantee’s marketplace connects transnational criminal syndicates, including scam center operators, with vendors offering financial services, technology, and other goods for criminal operations. OFAC estimates that Xinbi Guarantee processed the equivalent of over $24 billion in digital assets and fiat currencies through its marketplace and platforms, with most transactions occurring in Southeast Asia. The designations were taken pursuant to E.O. 13581, which targets transnational criminal organizations (“TCOs”), as amended by E.O. 13863.

State Department Designates Los Tiguerones as a Foreign Terrorist Organization

On September 9, the US Department of State designated Ecuadorian crime syndicate Los Tiguerones as an FTO and a SDGT. The State Department alleged that Los Tiguerones is linked to narcotrafficking and other illicit activity, along with numerous attacks targeting civilians, law enforcement officers, and journalists, including the live takeover of an Ecuadorian television station in 2024. The action was taken pursuant to E.O. 13224, which targets terrorists and their supporters.

House May Soon Consider the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026

On September 11, the House of Representatives Committee on Rules (“Rules Committee”) scheduled a September 14 meeting to consider a rule governing consideration of the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026. Approval by the Rules Committee would clear the way for House floor consideration later in the week. The bill passed the Senate on August 7 by a bipartisan vote of 86-11. The bill faces opposition from many House Democrats.

Representatives Gregory W. Meeks (D-NY), Don Beyer (D-VA), and Richard Neal (D-Mass.) issued a joint statement arguing that the bill’s expanded tariff authorities and what they described as its “failing to mandate sanctions on Russia” were “unacceptable.” The three lawmakers, who serve as ranking Democrats on key congressional committees, have called for “bicameral, bipartisan negotiations.”

First introduced in April 2025, the legislation gained momentum after President Donald Trump signaled support last November, subject to him obtaining new tariff authorities and retaining flexibility over the imposition of sanctions. The bill underwent significant amendment earlier this year, which we covered in an update on July 20, 2026.

UK Developments

UK Sanctions Israeli Settlers and Announces New Trade Sanctions Regime

The UK Government has announced asset freezes and travel bans on five Israeli settlers in the West Bank under the Global Human Rights Sanctions Regulations 2020: (i) Ben-Zion Gopstein, (ii) Meir Mordechai Ettinger, (iii) Eliav Libi, (iv) Baruch Marzel; and (v) Avichai Suissa. Separately, the UK designated Al-Qard Al-Hasan, described as Hizballah’s financing arm, under the Counter-Terrorism (International Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019. According to a UK Government press release, the Foreign Secretary also announced plans to amend the Global Human Rights sanctions framework to enable swifter action against settlement expansion and to introduce a new sanctions regime targeting Israeli settlers, including a ban on the imports of goods from settlements in the occupied territories and restrictions on services, including financial services, provided to Israeli settlers. The necessary legislation is expected to be brought forward within six to nine months, while the UK Government will take more immediate action by refusing arms licences and other exports that materially contribute to Israel’s occupation of the West Bank. In parallel, the UK joined Canada, France and several European countries in announcing coordinated measures against settlement trade, with Canada and France also committing to introduce import bans alongside the UK, building on restrictions already adopted by a number of European states.

Illumina Cambridge Pays £7.4 Million Settlement for Russia Sanctions Breaches

Illumina Cambridge Limited has paid HM Revenue & Customs a £7,438,840.13 compound settlement for breaches of the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019. Between July 2022 and January 2023, the company transferred sanctioned goods between two overseas companies within its corporate group for export to Russia, in breach of Regulation 25(1), which prohibits making certain military, maritime and restricted goods available to persons connected with Russia or for use in Russia. Illumina Cambridge voluntarily disclosed the breaches to HMRC. The substantial settlement highlights the enforcement risk arising from intra-group transactions and overseas supply chains, and reinforces the importance of ensuring that sanctions controls capture transfers between affiliated entities where goods are ultimately destined for sanctioned jurisdictions.

UK Reintroduces Wide-ranging Sectoral Sanctions on Iran and Issues Shah Deniz General Licence

The UK has published the Iran (Sanctions) (Amendment) Regulations 2026, which will enter into force on September 29, 2026, and reintroduce a range of sectoral sanctions previously lifted as part of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The measures significantly expand trade restrictions covering sectors including energy, oil and petroleum products, petrochemicals, natural gas, precious metals and diamonds, maritime goods and sectoral software and technology. They also introduce financial restrictions on certain loans, investments and joint ventures involving persons connected with Iran, relationships with Iranian financial institutions, insurance and reinsurance, and certain Iranian sovereign bonds. Further measures include restrictions on Iranian aircraft entering the UK and expanded powers to specify and restrict vessels connected with Iran’s nuclear programme or malign or destabilising activity. Alongside the new restrictions, the UK has issued a General Licence supporting the continued operation of the Shah Deniz gas field, authorising certain energy-related goods, technology, brokering and associated financial services that would otherwise be prohibited, and has amended existing General Licence INT/2025/7363752 to permit certain financial services necessary for the project. Both the new licence and amendments are scheduled to take effect alongside the new sanctions on September 29, 2026.

OFSI Updates Guidance on Permitted Travel Expenses for Licence Applications

OFSI has updated its guidance on permitted travel expenses for sanctions licence applications, clarifying both its scope and the evidence expected from applicants. The guidance now confirms that it applies not only to travel by UK designated persons, but also to travel by legal representatives and other individuals where an OFSI licence is required to make the relevant payments. It emphasises that applicants should provide sufficient supporting evidence at the outset, with OFSI able to return incomplete applications for resubmission or refuse applications where adequate evidence is not provided. The revised guidance also confirms that OFSI may, in exceptional circumstances, license flights in a higher class than would ordinarily be permitted and, where higher-cost travel or accommodation is insufficiently justified, may instead license a lower amount equivalent to the permitted rates. Applications will continue to be assessed on their individual merits, while outdated mileage rates have been removed and links to related OFSI guidance updated.

EU Developments

EU Faces Deadlock on Renewal of Russia Asset Freeze Sanctions Regime

According to early reports, EU ambassadors of the Council failed to reach unanimous agreement on the renewal of the EU’s Russia asset freeze sanctions regime during a September 14 meeting, just one day before the restrictive measures are due to expire. The sanctions regime, which provides for the individual designations of over 3,000 individuals and entities, requires the unanimous approval of the 27 Member States for its renewal.

Slovakia continued to oppose the rollover unless certain listed individuals, including Russian businessmen Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman, were removed from the sanctions list. France has reportedly attempted to create a compromise by proposing the delisting of Usmanov only. Discussions also focused on whether the regime should be extended for six months, in line with previous practice, or for a longer 12‑month period.

EU ambassadors are expected to reconvene for further negotiations ahead of the expiry deadline.

General Court Judgment Upholds the Designation of Roman Abramovich under EU Russia Asset Freeze Sanctions

The General Court of the European Union delivered its judgment in Case T‑358/25, dismissing an action brought by Russian businessperson Roman Abramovich seeking the annulment of Council acts adopted in March and September 2025 that maintained his designation under the Russia asset freeze sanctions regime.

The General Court upheld the legality of the Council’s decision to maintain Abramovich on the EU sanctions list and confirmed the validity of the listing criterion set out in Article 3(1)(g) of Council Regulation (EU) 269/2014, which targets leading businesspersons operating in Russia and persons active in economic sectors generating substantial revenue for the Russian Government.

With regard to the application of the listing criterion, the Court noted that Abramovich remains one of the main shareholders of Evraz, one of Russia’s largest steel and mining groups, and also holds a shareholding in Norilsk Nickel, a major palladium and refined nickel producer. In addition, the Court found that the steel and mining industries represent a substantial source of revenue for the Russian Government.

Asia-Pacific Developments

China-Iran Trade Network Bypasses Sanctions

A reported barter-style trade mechanism has enabled Iran to circumvent Western sanctions by exchanging oil exports for credits that can be used to purchase billions of dollars’ worth of Chinese goods and services, including medicines, vehicles, communications equipment, infrastructure projects, and reportedly some military-related items. The arrangement relies on intermediaries and a special purpose vehicle (SPV) that operates largely outside traditional international banking channels, helping shield participants from sanctions exposure while allowing China to secure discounted Iranian oil. Sources cited in the report estimate that $2 billion to $2.5 billion moved through the mechanism in the past year, with much of the funding directed toward infrastructure development in Iran. The system has reportedly been in place since 2021 and reflects the broader strategic partnership between China and Iran.

China and Russia Oppose Reimposition of UN Iran Sanctions

China and Russia jointly challenged Western efforts to restore UN sanctions on Iran during a contentious UN Security Council meeting, arguing that the legal basis for the 2015 nuclear deal’s “snapback” mechanism expired when UN Security Council Resolution 2231 lapsed in 2025. Both countries maintained that there are no valid legal grounds to revive the previous sanctions regime and warned that unilateral attempts to do so undermine the Council’s authority and prospects for a diplomatic resolution. In contrast, the United States, United Kingdom, and France argued that the snapback process was lawfully triggered due to Iran’s non-compliance with its nuclear commitments and that the sanctions remain in force.

Australia Weighs Targeted Israel Sanctions

Australia is considering a new round of targeted sanctions aimed at deterring violence by Israeli settlers and the expansion of settlements in the West Bank, but has ruled out joining the United Kingdom’s proposed ban on trade with Israeli settlements. Penny Wong, Australia’s foreign affairs minister, said the government is coordinating with international partners on targeted measures but has concerns that a blanket trade ban could have unintended consequences for Australian businesses, Palestinians, and Israelis. While criticizing settlement expansion and settler violence as undermining the prospects of a two-state solution, Australia has opted for a more limited approach than the UK, which, alongside several European partners and Canada, is pursuing broader restrictions on settlement-related trade and other measures.

Vietnam Considers Aircraft Leasing Deal as Russia Grapples with Sanctions

Vietnam is reviewing a Russian proposal for a “wet lease” arrangement under which Vietnamese airlines would provide aircraft, crews, and maintenance services to Russian carriers, highlighting Vietnam’s potential role in helping Russia address aviation challenges caused by Western sanctions. According to Russian Transport Minister Andrei Nikitin, discussions are ongoing following bilateral talks in Moscow. Russia has sought similar agreements with several countries as sanctions have cut its airlines off from new Boeing and Airbus aircraft, spare parts, and maintenance services, contributing to the grounding of a significant portion of its civilian fleet.