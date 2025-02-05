ARTICLE
5 February 2025

5 Trends To Watch: 2025 Entertainment & Media

GT
Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Contributor

Greenberg Traurig, LLP logo
Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 49 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2024 BTI “Leading Edge Law Firm” for delivering on client expectations for the future and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA’s Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: www.gtlaw.com.
Explore Firm Details
Artificial Intelligence: Disruption Begins with Voiceovers. AI's impact in 2025 is beginning with "lower-hanging fruit," particularly in voiceover work. AI-generated voices are becoming more sophisticated and widely.
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Charles Biederman,Geoffrey Cohn, and Paige Kaplan
  1. Artificial Intelligence: Disruption Begins with Voiceovers. AI's impact in 2025 is beginning with "lower-hanging fruit," particularly in voiceover work. AI-generated voices are becoming more sophisticated and widely used in ads, animations, and even audiobooks, where digital voice duplication is cheaper and faster than hiring human talent. However, this shift has sparked the first wave of legal battles, as actors and voice artists push back against unauthorized use of their voices or likenesses. As AI continues to evolve, more legal and ethical debates are expected to arise in areas like copyright, royalties, and consent, potentially setting the stage for broader regulations and definitive court rulings.

  2. Continued Rise of the Creator Economy. The creator economy shows no signs of slowing down as digital ad spend on platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok continues to grow. Short-form content is now a staple for engaging modern audiences, and creators are transforming from hobbyists to full-fledged entrepreneurs. With platforms such as Patreon, Twitch, TikTok Shop, and YouTube offering direct monetization options, creators can cultivate sustainable revenue streams and develop their own brands. This creator-driven model, which supports everything from product sponsorships to virtual experiences, is reshaping how audiences consume content and how brands allocate their advertising dollars.

  3. Podcasts: High Viewership, Low Conversion Rates. Podcasting looks set to remain a popular medium in 2025, with listenership continuing to climb. However, while more people are tuning in, advertisers are seeing a decrease in conversion rates, impacting podcast revenue growth. In response, podcast producers are exploring new monetization strategies. Options include subscription models, exclusive content, live shows, branded podcasts, and partnerships with other media companies to maintain profitability. As podcasts evolve beyond traditional ad models, listeners may see an increase in paywalled content, interactive episodes, or co-branded series as the industry searches for sustainable revenue paths.

  4. Foreign Productions: Growth Beyond the Korean Wave. The global success of South Korean content, known as "The Korean Wave," has set the stage for a more diverse range of foreign productions to gain traction in 2025. As tax incentives wane and expenses increase for domestic productions, studios and streaming platforms are increasingly investing in international projects. Whether greenlighting foreign productions or licensing existing international properties, this trend is introducing global audiences to fresh perspectives and diverse narratives, expanding cultural exchange and making international storytelling an integral part of the global entertainment landscape.

  5. Music Industry Shifts Beyond Viral Metrics. In the music industry, 2025 marks a shift away from prioritizing virality and digital trends as the primary criteria for signing new talent. While platforms like TikTok remain essential for promotion, record labels are placing renewed emphasis on musicality, artistry, and long-term potential over short-lived internet fame. This pivot acknowledges that while viral moments can be valuable, sustainable success often depends on talent and artistry. As a result, labels are exploring new ways to discover and develop artists beyond social media metrics, bringing a fresh focus to traditional music talent scouting while balancing it with digital influence.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Charles Biederman
Charles Biederman
Photo of Geoffrey Cohn
Geoffrey Cohn
Photo of Paige Kaplan
Paige Kaplan
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More