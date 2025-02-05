5 Trends To Watch: 2025 Entertainment & Media

- Artificial Intelligence: Disruption Begins with
Voiceovers. AI's impact in 2025 is beginning with
"lower-hanging fruit," particularly in voiceover work.
AI-generated voices are becoming more sophisticated and widely used
in ads, animations, and even audiobooks, where digital voice
duplication is cheaper and faster than hiring human talent.
However, this shift has sparked the first wave of legal battles, as
actors and voice artists push back against unauthorized use of
their voices or likenesses. As AI continues to evolve, more legal
and ethical debates are expected to arise in areas like copyright,
royalties, and consent, potentially setting the stage for broader
regulations and definitive court rulings.
- Continued Rise of the Creator Economy. The
creator economy shows no signs of slowing down as digital ad spend
on platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok continues to grow.
Short-form content is now a staple for engaging modern audiences,
and creators are transforming from hobbyists to full-fledged
entrepreneurs. With platforms such as Patreon, Twitch, TikTok Shop,
and YouTube offering direct monetization options, creators can
cultivate sustainable revenue streams and develop their own brands.
This creator-driven model, which supports everything from product
sponsorships to virtual experiences, is reshaping how audiences
consume content and how brands allocate their advertising
dollars.
- Podcasts: High Viewership, Low Conversion
Rates. Podcasting looks set to remain a popular medium in
2025, with listenership continuing to climb. However, while more
people are tuning in, advertisers are seeing a decrease in
conversion rates, impacting podcast revenue growth. In response,
podcast producers are exploring new monetization strategies.
Options include subscription models, exclusive content, live shows,
branded podcasts, and partnerships with other media companies to
maintain profitability. As podcasts evolve beyond traditional ad
models, listeners may see an increase in paywalled content,
interactive episodes, or co-branded series as the industry searches
for sustainable revenue paths.
- Foreign Productions: Growth Beyond the Korean
Wave. The global success of South Korean content, known as
"The Korean Wave," has set the stage for a more diverse
range of foreign productions to gain traction in 2025. As tax
incentives wane and expenses increase for domestic productions,
studios and streaming platforms are increasingly investing in
international projects. Whether greenlighting foreign productions
or licensing existing international properties, this trend is
introducing global audiences to fresh perspectives and diverse
narratives, expanding cultural exchange and making international
storytelling an integral part of the global entertainment
landscape.
- Music Industry Shifts Beyond Viral Metrics. In the music industry, 2025 marks a shift away from prioritizing virality and digital trends as the primary criteria for signing new talent. While platforms like TikTok remain essential for promotion, record labels are placing renewed emphasis on musicality, artistry, and long-term potential over short-lived internet fame. This pivot acknowledges that while viral moments can be valuable, sustainable success often depends on talent and artistry. As a result, labels are exploring new ways to discover and develop artists beyond social media metrics, bringing a fresh focus to traditional music talent scouting while balancing it with digital influence.
