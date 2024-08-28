Ports & Maritime News | August 12-18, 2024

Last week's news (08.12 to 08.18):

On 08.12, ANTAQ opened Public Consultation 09/2024 and Public Consultation 10/2024, regarding the lease projects of the Maritime Passenger Terminals (TMPs) of Maceió (AL) and Recife (PE), respectively. Below is more information about the consultations:

Public Consultation 09/2024 Goal : to obtain contributions, subsidies and suggestions for the improvement of technical and legal documents, related to the holding of a bidding process for the lease of an area located in the Port of Maceió/AL, called TMP - Maceió, intended for the movement of passengers. Date of the public hearing: will be defined soon. Period for written contributions : until 11:59 pm on 10.10.2024.



Public Consultation 10/2024 Goal : to obtain contributions, subsidies and suggestions for the improvement of technical and legal documents, related to the holding of a bidding process for the lease of the area linked to the Port of Recife/PE, called TMP - Recife, intended for the movement of passengers. Date of the public hearing : will be defined soon. Period for written contributions : until 11:59 pm on 09.25.2024.



Source: ANTAQ

ANTAQ carried out the "Mercosur Mission" in order to promote dialogue on the waterway and port sectors with countries such as Argentina and Uruguay. First on their trip to Argentina, on 08.12, ANTAQ representatives spoke with shipping companies and government agents to align the main points on the exploration and development of the Paraguay River Waterway. On its trip to Uruguay, on 08.14, a meeting was held with the interim Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uruguay to discuss the concession of the Paraná River and Lagoon Mirim waterways.

Source: ANTAQ

Due to the increase in extreme climatic events, Portos do Paraná has established safety rules for port workers in Paraná during such events. A minimum standard was created, to be followed by companies operating in the ports of Paraná.

Source: Portos e Navios

The Port Authority of Santos (APS) has established a normative in the sense that it is necessary to present a certificate of compliance with the international rules for the disposal of ballast water. As of 08.21, any vessel that does not present such a certificate will not be authorized to dock at the Port of Santos. In addition, APS has accredited a remote inspection system to verify whether ships have disposed of ballast water in the permitted areas or have started to adopt the filtration system.

Source: Portos e Navios

Ports, terminals and companies are adopting more sustainable solutions, such as OPS (Onshore Power Supply), in order to reduce carbon emissions. OPS technology allows docked ships to turn off their diesel engines by connecting to the local power grid. In this way, pollution is reduced during the anchorage time.

Source: Portos e Navios

