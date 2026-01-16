ARTICLE
16 January 2026

Credit Conditions: The Latest Private Credit And Debt Market Trends | Q1 2026

McDermott Will & Schulte

United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Stephanie S. McCann,Michael L. Boykins,Aymen Mahmoud
+2 Authors
Intro

Welcome to this edition of Credit Conditions, a quarterly publication from McDermott Will & Schulte that analyzes recent debt market trends.

End-of-year dealmaking accelerated across M&A, private equity (PE), and credit markets, even as Federal Reserve (Fed) uncertainty, tariffs, and shifting regulations pulled markets in competing directions. With renewed initial public offering (IPO) exits, record loan repricings, and fierce competition between the broadly syndicated loan (BSL) and private credit markets, Q1 sets the stage for a volatile but opportunity-rich 2026.

Access the full newsletter below.

In depth

Key debt market trends

Macro headwinds and tailwinds

M&A animal spirits return

BSL: Bouncing back

  • The BSL market snapped back in Q3 from the post-Liberation Day lull. US institutional loan issuance hit a Q3 record of $343 billion, up 65% year over year and more than triple the Q2 volume. New issue spreads pushed to historic lows, with single B loans averaging SOFR + 319 by late November. With spreads tightening, the deal mix was heavily tilted toward repricings, refinancings, and maturity extensions making up roughly 84% of deal activity. Roughly one third of the 2024 BSL term loans have repriced year to date, trimming spreads by an average of 51 bps. Analysts expect the repricing wave to continue, with estimates of $54 billion to $154 billion of potential repricing targets, depending upon market conditions.
  • New money BSL financings for M&A and dividend recaps at the end of Q3 rose 12% year over year and 15% quarter over quarter, coming in at $62.3 billion for Q3, even if lagging 23% behind last year's Q3. Sponsors have increasingly tapped dividend recaps amid limited exit opportunities, with $22.6 billion in Q3, the third-highest quarterly figure ever, bringing the 2025 total to $33.9 billion, which is the highest in seven years and more than all of 2024. New money issuances are expected to build through Q4 and beyond as the M&A and deal pipeline reloads.

Private credit competition

Shifting landscapes

Distress: Disguised and diverging

Key debt market data on CreditSights & Octus

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

