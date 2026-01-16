Credit Conditions: The Latest Private Credit And Debt Market Trends | Q1 2026

Intro

End-of-year dealmaking accelerated across M&A, private equity (PE), and credit markets, even as Federal Reserve (Fed) uncertainty, tariffs, and shifting regulations pulled markets in competing directions. With renewed initial public offering (IPO) exits, record loan repricings, and fierce competition between the broadly syndicated loan (BSL) and private credit markets, Q1 sets the stage for a volatile but opportunity-rich 2026.

The BSL market snapped back in Q3 from the post-Liberation Day lull. US institutional loan issuance hit a Q3 record of $343 billion, up 65% year over year and more than triple the Q2 volume. New issue spreads pushed to historic lows, with single B loans averaging SOFR + 319 by late November. With spreads tightening, the deal mix was heavily tilted toward repricings, refinancings, and maturity extensions making up roughly 84% of deal activity. Roughly one third of the 2024 BSL term loans have repriced year to date, trimming spreads by an average of 51 bps. Analysts expect the repricing wave to continue, with estimates of $54 billion to $154 billion of potential repricing targets, depending upon market conditions.

New money BSL financings for M&A and dividend recaps at the end of Q3 rose 12% year over year and 15% quarter over quarter, coming in at $62.3 billion for Q3, even if lagging 23% behind last year's Q3. Sponsors have increasingly tapped dividend recaps amid limited exit opportunities, with $22.6 billion in Q3, the third-highest quarterly figure ever, bringing the 2025 total to $33.9 billion, which is the highest in seven years and more than all of 2024. New money issuances are expected to build through Q4 and beyond as the M&A and deal pipeline reloads.

