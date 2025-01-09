ARTICLE
9 January 2025

Purchase Price Multiples Up Slightly In 2024, But PE Firms Contributed More Equity To Deals

R
Riveron

Contributor

Riveron logo

Founded in 2006, Riveron professionals simplify and solve complex business problems. We partner with CFOs, private equity firms, and other stakeholders to maximize outcomes.

Riveron teams bring industry perspective and a full suite of solutions focused on the office of the CFO, M&A, and distress.

In 2023, the company was acquired by affiliates of Kohlberg & Company from H.I.G. Capital – which is continuing its partnership with Riveron through a minority investment. Riveron has 18 global offices.

Explore Firm Details
Pitchbook released updated charts on purchase price multiples that illustrate how deal multiples were higher in the second half of 2024 and are close to the highs reported in 2022.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Paul Share

Pitchbook released updated charts on purchase price multiples that illustrate how deal multiples were higher in the second half of 2024 and are close to the highs reported in 2022.

The takeaways are:

  1. Purchase price multiples are close to all-time highs.
  2. Current deals are funded with more equity as a percentage of the total purchase price.
  3. Total debt is creeping up from 2023, but still below the levels reported in 2014 to 2022.
  4. From a credit lender perspective, deals are less levered and provide more cushion, yet spreads on private credit are still elevated.

What this means for private equity

The result for private equity funds—due to a higher equity as a percentage of the purchase price—is lower returns versus historical periods, but initial purchase prices are better than in the public markets, where the S&P has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio above 25 as of January 2025.

By the numbers

Explore the latest private equity trends as depicted by Pitchbook:

1565812a.jpg

1565812b.jpg

1565812c.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Paul Share
Paul Share
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More