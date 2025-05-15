WLG | Beyond Borders: Building Resilience Key Takeaways

WLG colleagues in the Young Lawyers Forum gathered on May 7 for a panel discussion on building resilience, as part of WLG | beyond borders virtual programming. Thank you to those who participated.

Ranked an Elite Global Network by Chambers and Partners, World Law Group is one of the oldest and largest international networks of independent full-service law firms, created to meet the legal needs of multinational companies. Founded in 1988, the network's founding firms had the foresight to see the growing need to service clients globally while understanding the value of local knowledge and insight.

WLG colleagues in the Young Lawyers Forum gathered on May 7 for a panel discussion on building resilience, as part of WLG | beyond borders virtual programming. Thank you to those who participated. We appreciate your firm's engagement with this meaningful topic and the WLG network.

Moderated by Leila Mustafa of Al Tamimi & Co. (Dubai, United Arab Emirates), our panel included Carolina Soto of Arias Law (Costa Rica), Katelyn Horne of Arnold & Porter (Washington, DC, USA), and Priya Vivian of Ballard Spahr (Washington, USA).

Here are our key takeaways:

Productivity Strategies: Carolina suggests implementing the "two-minute technique" – immediately handle any task that takes two minutes or less, clearing your inbox and mental space efficiently. Mindful Transitions: Katelyn emphasizes the importance of deliberately transitioning between work and personal time, being fully present in each moment, which prevents work from feeling like a constant fire drill. Self-Care is Non-Negotiable: Prioritize personal wellness through exercise, adequate sleep, and setting boundaries. Carolina notes that taking care of yourself is crucial for long-term career sustainability. Emotional Regulation: Priya shares the importance of being intentional about emotional reactions and ensuring that your emotions serve your professional goals. Build a Support Network: Seek mentorship and connections within your workplace. As Katelyn advises, senior attorneys are often willing to provide guidance and appreciate junior lawyers who show initiative in learning and improving. Be Kind to Yourself: Priya's key advice is to be compassionate with yourself and understand that mistakes are part of professional growth. Create constructive rather than critical personal evaluation practices. International Work Communication: Proactively communicate and set clear expectations about holidays, time zones, and availability with your international colleagues.

