WLG | Beyond Borders: Building Resilience Key Takeaways

WLG colleagues in the Young Lawyers Forum gathered on May 7 for a panel discussion on building resilience, as part of WLG | beyond borders virtual programming. Thank you to those who participated. We appreciate your firm's engagement with this meaningful topic and the WLG network.
Moderated by Leila Mustafa of Al Tamimi & Co. (Dubai, United Arab Emirates), our panel included Carolina Soto of Arias Law (Costa Rica), Katelyn Horne of Arnold & Porter (Washington, DC, USA), and Priya Vivian of Ballard Spahr (Washington, USA).
Here are our key takeaways:
- Productivity Strategies: Carolina suggests implementing the "two-minute technique" – immediately handle any task that takes two minutes or less, clearing your inbox and mental space efficiently.
- Mindful Transitions: Katelyn emphasizes the importance of deliberately transitioning between work and personal time, being fully present in each moment, which prevents work from feeling like a constant fire drill.
- Self-Care is Non-Negotiable: Prioritize personal wellness through exercise, adequate sleep, and setting boundaries. Carolina notes that taking care of yourself is crucial for long-term career sustainability.
- Emotional Regulation: Priya shares the importance of being intentional about emotional reactions and ensuring that your emotions serve your professional goals.
- Build a Support Network: Seek mentorship and connections within your workplace. As Katelyn advises, senior attorneys are often willing to provide guidance and appreciate junior lawyers who show initiative in learning and improving.
- Be Kind to Yourself: Priya's key advice is to be compassionate with yourself and understand that mistakes are part of professional growth. Create constructive rather than critical personal evaluation practices.
- International Work Communication: Proactively communicate and set clear expectations about holidays, time zones, and availability with your international colleagues.
